After the best offensive performance of the year in an 8-1 win over Buffalo Feb. 25, the Eden Prairie High girls hockey team didn’t follow up on Feb. 27 in a 1-0 loss to Wayzata.
The split in Lake Conference play made the Eagles’ season records 3-4-2 in Lake games and 4-5-3 overall.
“Molly Goergen played a phenomenal game in goal against Wayzata,” Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman said Saturday night. “You look at that game, the second Edina game and our tie with Minnetonka, and she has really been great. Wayzata played with more intensity than we did and won a lot of the battles at the blue line. We just weren’t as crisp as we need to be.”
Wayzata’s Maddie Westberg scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Mallory Coffin. Goergen had 37 stops on 38 Wayzata shots.
“The Buffalo game showed how we’re building to be the team we’d like to be,” Grossman said. “We moved the puck really well and everybody contributed.”
Senior captain Grace Kuipers led the way with her best game of the season - six points on two goals and four assists - as the Trojans fired 49 shots on Buffalo’s net.
Annabel Mehta was another key contributor for EP with two goals and one assist, and Jordan Hirsch also had three points with two goals and one assist. Dani Benson and Kayla Schiel each added a goal. Haley Schiel, Addy Mitchell and Gianna Kowalkoski each had a pair of assists.
Goergen was the winner in goal, stopping 11 of 12 Bison shots.
Talking about Kuipers’ impact on the game, coach Grossman said, “Grace is always fun to watch. In the Wayzata game, our puck movement wasn’t as good, and she didn’t have a lot of help. With the playoffs coming up, we have to improve our special teams production.”
