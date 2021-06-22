Eden Prairie High’s girls golf team completed a memorable season by finishing fourth in the State Class AAA Tournament last week at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
Without a senior in the line-up, the Eagles were led by junior co-captains Emma Davies and Katelyn Zick. Davies scored 160 at state with rounds of 79 and 61, while Zick totaled 165 with rounds of 83 and 82. The other counting scores were a 163 from sophomore Rose Baynes, who had rounds of 89 and 74, and a 180 from junior Katelyn Thompson with rounds of 91 and 89.
Ninth-graders Paige Trebil and Mackinnie Coburn completed Eden Prairie’s state team.
“The girls were so excited to be in the tournament,” Eden Prairie head coach Marty Teigen said. “It was our first time returning [to state] as a team since 2011. The girls were confident that they belonged, but nervous to be on the big stage. We were tied with Edina after Day 1 with a 333 and shot a better 326 Day 2 to finish fourth with a 659. It was a great experience for a young team that will return all players next year.
