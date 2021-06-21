A season that started slowly, due to COVID-19 restrictions, ended in triumph at the State Class AA Meet for the Eden Prairie High girls and boys track teams.
Head coach Jummy Barlass watched her girls team take sixth in the state team standings. Five of the top seven teams were from the Lake Conference. The other high place winners include St. Michael-Albertville in second, Minnetonka and Edina tied for third and Wayzata in seventh.
The Eagle boys team placed 16th in the team standings. Hopkins was the only Lake team in the top 10, finishing second to Rosemount by a 55-49 margin.
Girls Highlights
Eden Prairie is blessed by having one of the state’s best all-around girls track athletes, junior Nia Holloway. Surprisingly, track is not the best sport for the Eden Prairie star, who has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the University of Minnesota.
Holloway won the high jump title with a best of 5 feet, 8 inches Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. She tried for 5-9.5 and was unsuccessful.
In addition, Holloway finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a season best of 25.38 seconds. And she anchored the Eagles’ 4x200-meter relay to sixth place. Other members of the relay are juniors Kennedy Houston and Maggie Zaugg and senior Adisa Preston.
“Nia managed her three events well,” Barlass said. “Her time in the 200 broke our school record.”
Another star performer for the Eagles, senior distance runner Miriam Sandeen, won a place on the awards podium in two events. She finished fourth in the 3200, which was run June 17, with a time of 10:42.86. Two days later, she was sixth in the 1600 with a personal best of 4:55.03.
“Miriam was great,” Barlass said. “Her time in the 3200 is a 20-second personal record and her time in the 1600 is our new school record. I was very excited about our 4x200 relay. It was the first time at state for all of them, and they all ran their fastest splits. It was great to see them come together.”
Eden Prairie picked up more points in field events and hurdles.
Carolyn Tarpey finished second in pole vault with a best of 11 feet, 6 inches. Katie Ose ran the 300 hurdles in 45.19 for seventh place.
“I am really pleased that we finished sixth in state,” Barlass said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the girls.”
Boys Highlights
After winning the Section 6AA championship, Eden Prairie’s boys team was led by its distance runners in the State Class AA Meet.
On June 17, senior Isaac Hartman took eighth place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:42.83. He improved on that performance two days later by taking seventh place in the 1600 in 4:23.44.
Alex Gutierrez, also a senior distance runner, added to the Eagles’ point total by taking third in the 800 with a season best of 1:55.55.
Eden Prairie’s 4x200-meter relay took fourth at state in 1:29.51 with senior Dan Knudsen, junior Takhi Vaughn and sophomores Michael Gross and Nick Heckman. In the 4x100 relay, the Eagles placed 13th with Knudsen, Vaughn, Tyee Leske and Heckman.
Devin Jordan, the Eagle sophomore, who won a section title the previous week, high-jumped 6 feet for ninth at state. Knudsen, one of the key relay runners, showed his versatility by placing 11th in the discus and 15th in the shot put. He was Eden Prairie’s only four-event state qualifier.
Eagle head coach Eric Gahr ran a well-organized program with the help of an experienced coaching staff. The section team title was clearly the highlight of the season, and the performance at state was solid.
State’s Top 20
Girls Teams
Rosemount 86, St. Michael-Albertville 65, Minnetonka 56, Edina 56, Stillwater 48, Eden Prairie 43, Wayzata 41, Prior Lake 38, Park Center 36, Spring Lake Park-St. Anthony 24.5, Brainerd 17, Rochester Century 17, Alexandria 16, Chanhassen 16, Roseville 15, Farmington 15, Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 14, Burnsville 13, Cambridge-Isanti 13.
