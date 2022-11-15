The two windiest days of the 2022 high school football season just happened to be the two days that Eden Prairie and Shakopee played.
With wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour on Saturday, Oct. 8, Shakopee handed Eden Prairie a 31-14 loss on Shakopee’s home turf.
The rematch in the state Class 6A quarterfinals Nov. 10 was another wind tunnel, with Eden Prairie turning the tables on the Sabers in a 28-12 victory. The Eagles advance to the state semifinals for the 21st time in Mike Grant’s storied coaching career. Grant’s resume includes 11 state championships and four state runner-up finishes as he works his way closer to the 400-win mark.
A cold, hard wind gusted all the way up to 40 miles per hour when Eden Prairie and Shakopee played Nov. 10 on a neutral field at Park Center High School. The first five touchdowns were scored by the team with the wind at its back. Eden Prairie finally broke that pattern with a touchdown going into the wind late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought it was a state-championship-caliber game,” coach Grant said in the aftermath. “We responded after Shakopee scored the first touchdown. There was a big field goal by Luca Ratkovich that put us up 9-6 at halftime.”
Asked about the field goal, Grant said, “We were going with the wind, and I figured if Luca got the ball up in the air, he’d have a chance from 37 yards.”
Ratkovich had missed the extra point after EP’s first touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Nick Fazi to Adam Mertens, but his field goal from a much longer distance was perfect.
Eden Prairie’s key to victory was a two-touchdown third quarter. It began with a 75-yard drive that junior halfback Hawken Hedlund finished with an 11-yard run. Shakopee fumbled on its next position and the Eagles recovered at the Sabers 20 yard line. Less than 2 minutes later, Devin Jordan scored on a 3-yard run for a 21-6.
Shakopee scored on the first play of the fourth quarter on Garrison Monroe’s 12-yard run, a sweep around left end. But the Sabers missed a two-point conversion try and it was a two-score game at 21-12.
Late in the game, with a fourth-and-13 deep in its own territory, Shakopee lost a fumble when Eagle defensive end Chiddi Obiazor jarred the ball loose. The Eagles scored with 51 seconds remaining on Jordan’s 8-yard run.
Defensively, it was a good game for the Eagles, and for Obiazor in particular. In addition to forcing a fumble, the 6-6, 240-pound senior blocked an extra point for the third time this season.
Other Eagles who stood out on defense include lineman Muhammad Saine, Matthew McFadden and Will Schreiber, linebackers Adam Mertens, Shaun Peterson and Dominic Heim and defensive backs Jordan, Jacory Bates, Cade Hutchison and Jackson Hunter.
The Eagles did a much better job of containing Shakopee’s star running back, Jadon Hellerud, than they did in the Oct. 8 contest. He was still a workhorse, however, with 25 carries for 105 yards. Shakopee quarterback Dominic Jackson scored a rushing touchdown, but was held to one pass completion for 7 yards.
On the offensive side, Grant split up the ball carrying duties. The Eagles lost Tyler Walden with an injury in the first half, so the burden fell on the senior, Jordan, and three juniors - Hedlund, Liam Berndt and Terae Dunn.
Berndt led the attack with 107 yards on 13 carries, while Dunn had seven carries for 65 yards, including two carries for 28 and 29 yards. Hedlund ha nine attempts for 59 yards. Jordan carried three times for 17 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Walden had four carries for 17 yards before leaving the game. Fazi, the quarterback, scrambled for 19 yards on four attempts.
In addition, Fazi was almost perfect in the passing department, completing six of nine for 57 yards and one touchdown. His quaterback rating was 121.1.
Semifinal game
Eden Prairie moves indoors this week for the state Class 6A semifinals against Rosemount.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.