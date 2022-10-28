In the opening round of the state Class 6A football playoffs Friday night, Eden Prairie, Edina and Wayzata advanced with impressive wins, while Minnetonka’s season ended with a 24-7 upset loss to Lakeville North.
Eden Prairie manhandled Eastview 35-3 in front of a sparse crowd at Aerie Stadium. The Eagles were missing starting quarterback Nick Fazi, who was in street clothes with an injury, but they didn’t suffer offensively with 5-9, 160-pound junior David Ivey at the controls. Ivey had a 21-yard touchdown run to boost the Eagles’ lead to 14-3 in the second quarter and did an excellent job of managing the running attack. The win made Eden Prairie 7-2 for the season.
Edina was a sixth seed going against third-seeded Blaine, but won on the road 35-28. Senior wide receiver and halfback Brady Anderson scored three touchdowns for the Hornets, including the game-winner on a 74-yard run with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter. His other touchdown runs were for 4 and 70 yards. Quarterback Finn McElroy passed to Sonny Villegas for an Edina touchdown and John Warpinski had a rushing TD. The win gives Edina a 3-6 record.
St. Michael-Albertville had the home-field advantage against Wayzata, but that meant nothing to Trojan junior quarterback Cole Heibrun who threw two touchdown passes - one to Ford Griffith for 13 yards and the other to Tyler Milkes for 35 yards. Deyon Loveless added touchdown runs of 10 and 4 yards and Nate Stueve booted 26- and 30-yard field goals. Wayzata moved above .500 at 5-4.
Minnetonka’s season ended 5-4 with the loss to visiting Lakeville North. The Panthers led 10-0 through three quarters before the Skippers scored their lone touchdown on a 2-yard run by senior halfback Jacob McCalla.
Two big plays in the fourth quarter solidified Lakeville North’s win. Quarterback Riley Grossman hit Najee Nelson for a 77-yard touchdown on a third-and-7 play. Then Panther defensive back Jackson Young intercepted a pass at his own 20 yard line to start a long drive for an insurance touchdown.
Hopkins’ 0-9 season ended with a 67-0 loss to Maple Grove.
