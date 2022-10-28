Roman Johnson
Buy Now

Minnetonka back Roman Johnson (27) runs for a first down against Lakeville North with linemen Dakota Egert (72) and Dylan Sinykin (70) clearing the path.
EP football ivey
Buy Now

Eden Prairie football quarterback David Ivey (18) looks for Liam Berndt on the handoff as the Eagles eliminate Eastview from the playoffs 35-3.

In the opening round of the state Class 6A football playoffs Friday night, Eden Prairie, Edina and Wayzata advanced with impressive wins, while Minnetonka’s season ended with a 24-7 upset loss to Lakeville North.

Eden Prairie manhandled Eastview 35-3 in front of a sparse crowd at Aerie Stadium. The Eagles were missing starting quarterback Nick Fazi, who was in street clothes with an injury, but they didn’t suffer offensively with 5-9, 160-pound junior David Ivey at the controls. Ivey had a 21-yard touchdown run to boost the Eagles’ lead to 14-3 in the second quarter and did an excellent job of managing the running attack. The win made Eden Prairie 7-2 for the season.

Tags

Load comments