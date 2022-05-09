One of the oldest track meets in Minnesota continued May 6 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
In the mid-1960s, the late Ed Hendrickson started the Edina Invitational, in hopes of bringing some of the best metro area teams to Kuhlman. The tradition continued with subsequent head coaches Larry Johnson and Dave Boone, and it’s still going strong with second-year Hornet head coach Matt Gabrielson.
This year’s invitational featured two events named after deceased head coaches Hendrickson and Johnson. The Ed Hendrickson 4x400 relay (his favorite event) has been held for years at this meet. The Larry Johnson 3200 race is new this year.
Edina and Eden Prairie, two of the elite Lake Conference boys teams spent the afternoon chasing the eventual champion, Stillwater. The Ponies won the meet with 179.33 team points. Eden Prairie was second with 161 and Edina placed third with 125. None of the other five entrants had more than 72 points.
Head coaches Matt Gabrielson of Edina and Eric Gahr of Eden Prairie were pleased to see many season bests and even some career bests on Friday.
From Eden Prairie’s perspective, Gahr cited these achievements: “Devin Jordan went after the school record in the high jump for the second time this year. Our three 110-meter high hurdlers all had personal records and we had two high jumpers with career bests. In the 100, Moses Vah ran a personal record of 11.49. We could have done better in a few areas. We are rebuilding in the weights and had some personal bests there.”
Following are some of the meet highlights.
Dash Events
Joe Manser of Edina was the 200-meter dash champion with a time of 22.19 seconds. Takhi Vaughn of Eden Prairie took third place in 23.38. Edina runners Brady Anderson and Wyatt Erlandson placed fourth and fifth.
The 100-meter champ was Tyrique Williams of Chanhassen in 10.99. Eden Prairie took places 3-4-5 with Vaughn, Michael Gross and Moses Vah.
Thomas Rosengren of Stillwater won the 400 with Eden Prairie’s Nick Heckman taking second place.
Distance Events
Stillwater showed up strong for distance events with two individual first places and one second place.
Will Degonda of the Ponies won the 800 with a time of 2:01.59. He was challenged by Jake Heimkes of Eden Prairie who finished in 2:03.27.
Sean McNiesh of East Ridge won the 1600 in 4:29.64.
Jack Elliott of Edina was second in the 600-meter run, an event with a nostalgic value at this meet. Cole Dohaue of Chanhassen edged him for the championship 1:24.06 to 1:24.36.
In the 3200, Stillwater’s Jonathan Roux ran 9:33.81 for the win. Edina was second and third with Kurt Lebakken and freshman Jace Haerter. Eden Prairie’s Nolan Bakken and Will Ross finished fourth and sixth.
Hurdles
Eden Prairie took the top three places in the 110-meter high hurdles with Stephane Kone edging Evan Schmidt 15.55 to 15.56. Hamza Mahamud placed third. Edina’s Hayden Hamilton took seventh.
The 300-meter hurdles title went to Williams from Chanhassen. EP’s Caleb Lainhart and Anthony Kitzerow were seventh and eighth.
Relays
Eden Prairie took a close one from Edina in the 4x200-meter relay. The Eagles team of Ben Macheledt, Ian Morrison, Liam Berndt and Heckman ran 1:31.10 for the win. Edina was second in 1:31.56 with Anderson, Erlandson, Zach Thommes and Finley Smith.
The Eagles won the 4x100 relay in 43.44 with Macheledt, Vah, William Reidy and Vaughn. Edina was again a close second with Thommes, Colin Dorsey, Manser and Erlandson in 43.79.
Edina took second place behind Stillwater in the 4x400 relay with the team of Manser, Anderson, Elliott and Joe Matysik. Eden Prairie took third with Gross, Babatunde Olofinboka, Purujit Singh and Berndt.
Edina finished second to Chanhassen in the 4x800 relay with Charlie Koelbl, Will Liethen, Owen Johnson and Jack Sennes running 8:24.92.
Pole Vault
Edina’s Emmett Maynor and Owen Hipps and Eden Prairie’s Macheledt vaulted 12 feet, 3 inches for the best of the day.
Throws
Charlie Thorsen of Edina took fourth in the shot put at 41 feet, 9.5 inches. Hayden Broich of Eden Prairie was ninth.
Griffin Dressen of Edina was eighth in the discus and Thorsen took 11th place.
Jumps
Devin Jordan soared to first place in the high jump with a best of 6 feet, 4 inches. “Devin is jumping for a school record,” EP head coach Gahr said. “If he can get more arch in his back, I think he can go 6-6, maybe even 6-8.”
Gross from Eden Prairie was third in the high jump at 6-2 and Tate Bloch cleared 6 feet. Tate Rasmussen of Edina also made 6 feet.
Edina’s Colin Dorsey and Bocar Diagana were first and third in the long jump and Jordan from Eden Prairie was second.
Jordan moved over to the other pit and took fourth in the triple jump with a best of 41-11. Diagana and Finley Smith of Edina placed sixth and seventh.
Team Scores
Stillwater 179.33, Eden Prairie 161, Edina 125, Chanhassen 72, Bloomington Jefferson 63.33, East Ridge 49.33, Centennial 38, Bloomington Kennedy 10.
