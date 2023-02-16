At the outset of the 2022-23 Lake Conference boys aquatics season, the question was: Who will win the title - Minnetonka, Edina or Wayzata?
On Thursday, Feb. 9, the answer to that question was a resounding ‘None of the Above,’ delivered by the Eagles from Eden Prairie.
Yes, coach Kelly Boston’s Eagles are the Lake champs, and they’re not done yet. There are still section races to win and then perhaps the ultimate prize - the state Class AA aquatics championship.
Seven captains have been integral to the Eagles’ ascent to the Lake throne. This leadership group features senior Luke Logue, who owns several pool and team records and is the defending state Class AA champion in the 100-yard backstroke. Alongside him as captains are Charlie Folks, Eric Howard, Brian Hu, Matthew Lillejord, Eric Peterson and Ben Ploof.
A day after the 102.5 to 75.5 win over St. Michael-Albertville that solidified the Lake title, the captains talked about their rise to the top.
“I have been swimming with some of these guys for nine years,” Howard said. “It is exciting to have a team accomplishment like this.”
“Everybody had a part in it,” Ploof added. “It is fun for the whole team.”
“At the start of the season, we might not have beaten the teams we did later on,” Lillejord said. “But we worked hard every day and believed we could do it.”
The key to winning the Lake crown was a 98-88 late-season victory over No. 1-ranked Minnetonka.
“That meet was about everyone stepping up,” Logue said. “We got important points from fourth- and fifth-place swims. And we knew before the last event that we were going to win.”
“It’s surreal for me that I am a captain with these other guys,” Hu said. “We have a great team.”
For the rest of the season, Peterson said the plan is simple: “Keep doing what we’re doing and get a hand on the wall first.”
The Eagles did an abundance of wall slapping.
EP opened by winning the 200-yard medley relay with Folks, Howard, Logue and Mark Derouin swimming 1:41.96.
Lillejord won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.41, then Folks won the 200 individual medley with teammates Howard and Hu second and third.
The victory streak continued with a 1-2-3 finish from Drew Ploof, Brian Shi and Derouin in the 50 freestyle.
Alex Oestreich won diving with teammate Yash Dagade taking third.
Logue took the 100 butterfly in 52.43 with teammate John McMahon second.
Folks won the 100 freestyle in 49.63, then Lillejord claimed his second individual win with his time of 5:04.23 in the 500 freestyle.
EP cruised to victory in the 200 free relay with Logue, Peterson, Folks and Lillejord forming the all-senior foursome. Second place went to the EP team of Oestreich, Drew Ploof, Luke Anderson and McMahon.
The Eagles swam exhibition only in the last three events, as the title celebration commenced. EP finished 6-0 in the Lake standings and Minnetonka was second at 5-1.
