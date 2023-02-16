Luke Logue
Buy Now

Eden Prairie senior captain Luke Logue is among Minnesota's most accomplished high school swimmers.
Erik Peterson
Buy Now

Erik Peterson is one of the key seniors on the Eden Prairie High boys aquatics team.

At the outset of the 2022-23 Lake Conference boys aquatics season, the question was: Who will win the title - Minnetonka, Edina or Wayzata?

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the answer to that question was a resounding ‘None of the Above,’ delivered by the Eagles from Eden Prairie.

Tags

Load comments