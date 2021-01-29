Edina High’s boys hockey team didn’t look sharp in losing to Minnetonka 4-0 Jan. 21, but two nights later the Hornets found the razor’s edge in a 3-1 victory over top-ranked Eden Prairie at Eden Prairie Community Center.
“We are always excited to play Edina,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said. “The rivalry brings out the best in both teams, and these are the games in which you evaluate your team.”
Edina benefitted from air-tight goaltending from sophomore Robbie Clarkowski, while senior Zach Hayes played well in Eden Prairie’s net.
“We missed an opportunity on a power play that could have given us the lead in the first period,” Smith said. “The game was a good learning experience for our kids. You have to understand how good our league is. I thought Edina played with more urgency than we did.”
“Eden Prairie is a great team again this year,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “No question that we played better than we did in the Minnetonka game.”
Jimmy Clark, a returning All-Lake Conference sophomore forward, scored two of Edina’s goals Saturday night. Ryan Andor added the other goal for the Hornets, while defenseman Mason Langenbrunner scored EP’s only goal on the power play with an assist from Carter Batchelder.
Eden Prairie was 1-for-5 on the power play, while holding Edina to 0-for-5. Hayes made 21 stops in the Eagles net and Clarkowski had 26 saves for the Hornets.
In its other Lake Conference game last week, Eden Prairie scored three goals in the third period of a 5-2 victory over Wayzata.
Batchelder, one of four senior captains for the Eagles, led a his team’s offensive surge with a hat trick. Riku Brown added a goal and Tyler Marble capped the Eagles’ scoring with a great play that gave him a short-handed goal.
Eli Andrews played well in EP’s net, stopping 25 of 27 Wayzata shots. Eden Prairie finished with 42 shots on goal.
The Eagles have two games this week. They will travel to Buffalo for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Jan. 28. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, the Eagles will be back on their home ice to play Holy Family Catholic, one of their rivals in Section 2AA.
