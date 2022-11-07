In 1974 and again in 1976, when their team won back-to-back state championships, Bloomington Lincoln High boys soccer co-coaches Jack Born and Tom Lampi were honored as region Coaches of the Year.

Given the fact that very few schools have had co-head coaches in since then, it appeared there would be little chance for any pair to duplicate the distinction. However, Eden Prairie co-coaches Rob St. Clair and Jim Williams did it this year in Section 2AAA. They coached the Eagles to second place in the section tournament and an overall season record of 10-6-2. One of the highlights was beating Minnetonka in a semifinal shootout when senior Zach Fier cashed in for the winning penalty kick. The Eagles lost to Edina 2-1 in the section championship contest.

