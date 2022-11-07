In 1974 and again in 1976, when their team won back-to-back state championships, Bloomington Lincoln High boys soccer co-coaches Jack Born and Tom Lampi were honored as region Coaches of the Year.
Given the fact that very few schools have had co-head coaches in since then, it appeared there would be little chance for any pair to duplicate the distinction. However, Eden Prairie co-coaches Rob St. Clair and Jim Williams did it this year in Section 2AAA. They coached the Eagles to second place in the section tournament and an overall season record of 10-6-2. One of the highlights was beating Minnetonka in a semifinal shootout when senior Zach Fier cashed in for the winning penalty kick. The Eagles lost to Edina 2-1 in the section championship contest.
St. Clair became Eden Prairie’s head coach five years ago when local coaching legend Vince Thomas retired. One of his first moves was to name Williams his top assistant.
“I have always thought of Jim as a co-coach,” St. Clair said last week. “Jim is super dedicated, and he and I have become like brothers. When he officially became co-head coach this year, it was a promotion in name only - co-coaching is how we have always thought of it.”
Both St. Clair and Williams were assistants under coach Thomas, the long-time head coach, who battled back from cancer, and still watches every Eagles game from the sidelines.
“Vince had a great ride here,” St. Clair said. “This year, we named an award after Vince that will go to the player who gives the most to Eden Prairie soccer.”
St. Clair grew up in Hopkins and Williams grew up in Wayzata, but both found a new home as coaches and teachers in the Eden Prairie School District. Both feel fortunate they have had a chance to work with coaches like Vince Thomas, John Becker and Doug Boonstra over the years. Eden Prairie is often in position to contend for Lake Conference, section and state championships.
“One thing I appreciate about our program is the continuity of our staff,” St. Clair said. “We are not making changes every couple years.”
“A coaching award like this is a testimony to our kids and how hard they worked,” St. Clair said. “I think people saw how we got better during the season.”
Perhaps the greatest win this season was a 3-2 decision over Lake champion Wayzata late in the year.
Williams, who coached as an assistant in the Wayzata program before joining the Eden Prairie staff, said, “We have created a program the community and the school can be proud of. This award for Rob and me is a credit to the kids, our other coaches and the athletic director [Russ Reetz]. It’s a great experience coaching in Eden Prairie because we have kids who really care.”
Williams was gratified to be named co-head coach this year.
“If I were ever to move on to another program, I might be asked if I have head coaching experience,” he said. “Now, I can say I have been a head coach. But really, nothing has changed in the way Rob and I work together. Rob would tell you the same thing ... we have co-coached from Day 1.”
