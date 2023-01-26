A recent Lake Conference boys aquatics meet between Eden Prairie and Wayzata featured strong performances by both teams with EP winning the dual meet 95-86.
It was close most of the way, but the Eagles had a big enough lead to swim the final two events exhibition only.
“We had an outstanding team effort,” Eden Prairie head coach Kelly Boston said. “Our top end is a little stronger than the other teams in the Lake. We knew it would take our 2-3 athletes getting better for us to compete for the Lake title. The boys have been working extremely hard, not only training, but on the fundamentals that make them better swimmers and divers. One hundred percent of our athletes prioritized winter-break training and that will help us as we move into the championship season. We are happy to get the win against Wayzata, but will keep our foot on the gas as we strive for our bigger team goals.”
Eden Prairie won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:35.54 with Luke Logue, Brian Shi, Drew Ploof and Eric Howard..
Charlie Folks of the Eagles took the 200-yard freestyle in 1:46.95 with Wayzata’s William Kirven and Gray Sisco taking second and third places.
Ploof and Shi of Eden Prairie finished 1-2 in the 200-yard individual medley, while Arthur Wei of Wayzata was third. Ploof’s winning time was 1:57.71.
Wayzata sophomore John Kirchner tied Eric Howard of Eden Prairie for first place in the 50 freestyle. They had identical times of 22.51. Matthew Lillejord of Eden Prairie was in the running with 22.56.
Henry Ross of Wayzata was the top diver for the day, scoring 250.90 points. Second and third places went to Alex Oestreich and Yash Dagade of Eden Prairie and Wayzata’s Thomas Gendreau finished fourth.
Ploof, Eden Prairie’s sophomore standout, won the 100 butterfly in 50.08. Nathan Carr and Max Carter of Wayzata took second and third.
High school All-American Logue won the 100 freestyle for EP in 47.46 and teammate Lillejord took second in 49.54. Cisco of Wayzata swam 49.57 for third and Wayzata’s Kirchner swam 49.64 for fourth place.
Eden Prairie’s Folks won his second race of the day, taking the 500 freestyle in 4:54.31. Teammate Mark Derouin was second and Wayzata’s Kirven was third.
The Eagles won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.24 with Shi, Lillejord, Ploof and Mark Derouin.
Logue sped to victory in the 100 backstroke in 50.51. Carr and Wei of Wayzata had good swims for second and third.
Wayzata’s top three in the 100 breaststroke were Adam Liu, Rishab Madasamy and Jeffrey Lan. The winning time for Liu was 1:02.33.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Wayzata’s top team swam 4:00.17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.