Eden Prairie (7-2-0) has slipped to second place in Lake Conference boy hockey after losing to Wayzata (8-2-0) in a 3-1 game Feb. 12 at Plymouth Ice Center.
In the battle of the goaltenders, Wayzata junior Will Ingemann and Eden Prairie senior Sam Schowalter both played well, but Ingemann ended up with a slight edge.
Ingemann made a big save in the first period Saturday afternoon to keep the Trojans tied 0-0.
“He made a save on the play when Eden Prairie had a good chance on a back-door rebound,” coach O’Leary said. “Once he made a big save like that, he was just so confident. His rebound control was unbelievable.”
While Ingemann led the defense, sophomore forward Luke Miller sparked Wayzata’s offense. He scored twice in the third period, both times on assists from senior captain Drew Streeter. Wayzata had taken the lead earlier when Franco Canevari scored with assists from Dylan Punzenberger and Kasen Sauer. Defenseman Ryan Koering scored Eden Prairie’s only goal with an assist from Teddy Townsend.
“We have been working on getting off to a better start,” O’Leary said. “When we took the lead, that’s what we’ve been looking for.”
Commenting on Miller’s goals, O’Leary said, “Luke is our leading scorer by 4-5 goals. We played Hopkins the game before and won 9-0. I was giving Luke a hard time because he had only one point that game.”
O’Leary has four sophomores among Wayzata’s top six forwards with Miller, Brittan Alstead, Jake Mattson and Rhys Wallin. “At the beginning of the year I was looking for one or two of them to be in our top nine.”
Even though those four formed the nucleus of the 2021 state Bantam champs, O’Leary didn’t necessarily expect the smooth transition they have had in their first varsity season.
Miller said that one reason for his success is his comfort level with his teammates. “The guys on the team believed in me from the start,” he observed. “The seniors, especially, are always pushing me to be my best.”
As far as the Trojans’ win over Eden Prairie was concerned, Miller said he was most proud of “how we killed off three penalties.”
While Luke Miller is the star sophomore for Wayzata, sophomore standout Teddy Townsend is one of Eden Prairie’s key offensive players. He is skating on the first line with captain Jake Luloff and Ryan Andor.
“They have similar numbers for goals and assists,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said earlier this season.
Indeed, all three have surpassed the 30-point mark for the season. Luloff leads the attack with 39 points on 18 goals and 21 assists. Next is Townsend with 36 points on 16 goals and 20 assists. Andor rounds out the high-scoring trio with 34 points on 15 goals and 19 assists.
Meanwhile, Koering leads the Eagles on the blue line as one of the state’s best defensemen. And goaltenders Schowalter (2.80) and Isaiah Paulnock (2.55) are among the Lake leaders in goals-against average. The Eagles are 13-10-0 overall going into this week’s games.
