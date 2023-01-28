Defending state Class AA boys aquatics champion Edina was no match for Eden Prairie in a Lake Conference dual meet Jan. 27 at Eden Prairie Community Center pool.
The Eagles got off to a fast start and went on to win the meet 104-79.
Luke Logue, Brian Shi, Drew Ploof and Eric Howard of the Eagles won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:36.26. The Eagles added a second place with Erik Peterson, Luke Anderson, John McMahon and Brian Hu.
Jiarui Xue of Edina won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.54 with Eden Prairie’s Drew Ploof and Charlie Folks taking second and third places. Logue won the won the 200-yard individual medley with a fast time of 1:55.05. Shi and McMahon of Eden Prairie placed second and third.
Rohan D’Souza Larson of Edina won the 50 freestyle in 22.05. EP’s Howard was second in 22.15 and Nico Leibert of Edina took third.
In 1-meter diving, Eden Prairie’s Alex Oestreich and Yash Degade placed first and second, while Edina seventh-graders Kingston Kavati and Edward Frey were third and fourth.
Eden Prairie’s Ploof and Hu finished 1-2 in the 100 butterfly with Ploof winning in 50.38. Edina’s William O’Connell took third.
D’Souza Larson became a double winner by taking the 100 freestyle in 48.30. Matthew Lillejord of EP was second in 48.95 and Edina’s Leibert placed third in 49.09.
Xue of Edina wont the 500 freestyle in 4:35.72. Folks and Mark Derouin of EP were second and third.
Edina won the 200 freestyle relay with D’Souza Larson, Leibert, Bob Zhang and Xue swimming 1:29.08. Second in 1:29.74 was the Eden Prairie foursome of Shi, Lillejord, Howard and Folks. McMahon, Anderson, Derouin and Oestreich of EP placed third.
Logue won the 100 backstroke in 53.66 with Edina’s Patrick Curran and EP’s Hu taking second and third places.
The Eagles swept the 100 breaststroke with Shi winning in 1:03.23 and Anderson and McMahon in second and third.
Edina closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:12.92 with D’Souza Larson, Leibert, Curran and Xue. The Hornets took second place, as well, with Jack Goepfrich, Joe Hemberger, Lucky Biscan and Harrison Crawford.
In Lake dual meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Edina hosts Hopkins at South View Middle School and Eden Prairie travels to Minnetonka to meet the Skippers at Minnetonka Middle School East. The Eden Prairie-Minnetonka dual meet will probably decide the Lake championship.
