Eden Prairie’s boys hockey team skated into St. Louis Park Rec Center and scored its biggest win of the season Feb. 4 by dispatching Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-0.
Any way you look at it, this was a watershed game for EP. The win boosted them to the .500 mark at 9-9-1 and it was also their first win over a top-ten team.
Junior goaltender Isaiah Paulnock was at the heart of the winning effort, as he stopped all 20 of the Red Knights’ shots on net. Going into the game, Eagle head coach Mike Terwilliger was concerned with trying to slow BSM’s attack.
“Drew Stewart, No. 10, is a great player for them,” Terwilliger said. “It is very hard to keep him off the scoreboard.”
But the Eagles did it. “We finally had everybody back in the lineup,” Terwilliger noted. “It was a good team effort, and we had a fortunate bounce early in the game when Benilde-St. Margaret’s hit the crossbar during a power play.”
Paulnock did the rest. “Isaiah played really well,” Terwilliger said. “He was in good position, good on his angles and he made a couple great saves. When he plays like that, he makes it look simple.”
Eden Prairie got the only goal it needed when junior captain Teddy Townsend scored midway through the second period with assists from Andy Earl and Dylan Vornwald. Late in the third period, BSM head coach Ken Pauly had no alternative other than pulling goalie Mason McElroy in favor of an extra attacker. That gave EP junior forward Cole Saterdalen a chance to shoot the puck into the net from long range.
Both Vornwald and Saterdalen had missed games midway through the year. Vornwald had a bout with the flu and Saterdalen had his appendix removed.
Looking to this week’s games, EP has a chance to rise above .500 with two wins. The Eagles host St. Michael-Albertville in a 7 p.m. Lake Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9, at EP Community Center. At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Wayzata visits the community center for another Lake game. Wayzata is a top-five team in the state with a 14-4-1 season record.
