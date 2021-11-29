Eden Prairie High’s state Class AA hockey champions lost 15 hockey lettermen from last year’s squad, including All-State defenseman Luke Mittelstadt and All-State forwards Carter Batchelder and Jackson Blake.
So where does that leave the Eagles going into the 2021-22 season?
Captains Tyler Johnson, Ryan Koering and Jake Luloff addressed that question before a practice last week at Eden Prairie Community Center.
“We are putting more focus on defense this year,” said Koering, the only returning regular on defense.
“Last year we were a high-scoring team,” Johnson observed. “This year we will play more hard-nosed hockey, shoot the puck and crash the net for rebounds.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the Eagles’ speed. They have forwards who can fly, and Koering has the ability to created from the back and also rush the puck when the opportunity is there.
Senior Luloff is the top scorer among the returnees. He combines speed, shiftiness and a strong work ethic. Luloff likes the line he is on to start the season with Johnson at center, while he flanks senior Phil Feinberg on the wings.
“We need to score some goals, and our line is ready to take that on,” Luloff said.
Koering talked about the pride associated with playing for Eden Prairie.
“We have had so many great players come through the program,” he said. “Everyone carries a lot of pride in our tradition. It is an honor to represent the school and the community.”
One internet article ranked Eden Prairie’s schedule the second toughest in the state behind Edina’s. Eagles head coach Lee Smith, who has won three state championships and added three second-place trophies, wants a tough schedule, even when he has a team without a lot of varsity experience.
Luloff noted that he has played alongside great captains in the past. He saw what they did to help the team win.
“Our job as captains is to push everybody to get to where we need to be,” he said.
“It is different for me this year,” Koering said. “I can’t look to anyone else, like Luke Mittelstadt and Mason Langenbrunner, for leadership.”
Fans anxious to see the new-edition Eagles will have a chance this weekend. At 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, they will face off against Hill-Murray in tournament play at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Eden Prairie follows the opener with a game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the same ice at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
