Coach Lee Smith of the Eden Prairie High boys hockey team didn’t need to give his team a big, emotional speech before the Eagles’ Lake Conference hockey rematch with Edina Feb. 20 at Braemar Arena.
There may have been a reminder that Edina handed Eden Prairie its only loss of the season, 3-1, on Jan. 23, but in this long-standing rivalry motivation usually comes from within every player.
“Edina’s record this year [5-5-1] is deceiving,” Smith said. “But we know how good Edina is. This rivalry brings out the best in both schools.”
“We did some good things and hung in there with one of the best teams in the state,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “We knew coming into the game that we had to limit their space. Especially when their top line is out there, they gain ice in a hurry. We couldn’t afford to give up power plays. When their No. 1 power-play unit is out there, you’re looking at five of the best players in the state [forwards Drew Holt, Carter Batchelder and Jackson Blake and defensemen Mason Langenbrunner and Luke Mittelstadt].”
Edina took the lead Saturday on A.J. Doll’s unassisted goal in the first period. The Hornets held onto that early momentum until the middle of the second period when EP tied the score on Drew Holt’s power-play goal from Jackson Blake and Mason Langenbrunner.
At the second intermission, with the score tied 1-1, both teams realized that the next goal would be huge.
Early in the third, Eden Prairie goalie Zach Hayes showed why he’s one of the state’s best. He stopped a shot at close range and then stopped a rebound try. Fifteen seconds later, he made a big stick save on a shot from above the slot.
“Zach did his job with that sequence of saves,” Smith said.
Eden Prairie sophomore Jake Luloff seized an opportunity and took the puck down the left side, all the way to the net. From about 15 feet away, he zipped a wrist shot past Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski, which entered the goal just inside the far post for a 2-1 Eagle lead.
The 4-1 final was deceptive because Eden Prairie’s Batchelder had two goals in the final minutes, with Blake and Holt assisting on both.
“The game was unbelievably fast-paced,” EP’s Smith said. “Batchelder’s endurance is something else. Our ability to use four lines helped us. I am happy with the way that whole line played [Holt, Batchelder and Blake].”
Since Blake returned from a stint with the Chicago Steel Junior hockey team, Eden Prairie hasn’t lost a game.
“If you look at Edina’s scores this season, they are in every game,” Smith said. “It is tough to play from behind against them.”
Edina’s defensemen and goalie Robbie Clarkowski did a good job in containing Eden Prairie for most of the game. Clarkowski made 45 saves, his high for the season. Defenseman Nick Williams played a key role in shutting down EP’s attack.
Eden Prairie and Edina have important games this week.
The Eagles will host Mahtomedi, last year’s state Class A champion, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Eagles will also be at home for a Lake Conference game against Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Edina will play Lake rival Wayzata at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Plymouth Ice Center.
