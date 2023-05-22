Matthew Holje
Buy Now

Matthew Holje (1074) of the Eden Prairie boys track team races in the 4x800-meter relay at State True Team May 19.

Zach Hanson, first-year head coach Zach Hanson of the Eden Prairie High boys track and field team, is taking up where his predecessor, Eric Gahr, left off.

The Eagles are once again among the top programs in the state this season, based on their sixth-place finish in the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 19 at Stillwater High School.

Tags

Load comments