Zach Hanson, first-year head coach Zach Hanson of the Eden Prairie High boys track and field team, is taking up where his predecessor, Eric Gahr, left off.
The Eagles are once again among the top programs in the state this season, based on their sixth-place finish in the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 19 at Stillwater High School.
State True Team is a grueling event, but at the same time, a chance for coaches to make full use of their rosters. Each team is allowed to bring 50 athletes to state, and the limit on events for every individual is four. Every athlete in the meet scores points to help the team.
“True Team is fun for the kids,” coach Hanson said. “We have a lot of young guys on the team who are stepping up, and I am excited about the future of our program.”
The Eagles’ top-half finish at the 12-team state meet is impressive - especially because they did it without their premier senior sprinters, Michael Gross and Nick Heckman, who have been slowed by injuries.
“Ideally, Michael and Nick will be able to compete this spring,” coach Hanson said. “The timetable is up to the trainers and medical professionals. We would like to have them available for the section meet. I know they are itching to compete.”
While the Eagles wait to see if Gross and Heckman can return, senior Devin Jordan is carrying the team with his outstanding performances in the jumps. He cleared 6-6 in the high jump to win the True Team state championship while finishing third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump, as well.
“It is fun to watch Devin,” coach Hanson said. “He didn’t have his best day at True Team state, and he is not the kind of athlete who’s happy unless he does his absolute best.”
Is Jordan the state’s best track athlete?
“I’d say yes,” Hanson answered.
Another True Team highlight for the Eagles was a championship in the first event of the day, the 4x800-meter relay. Nolan Bakken, Elijah Donaldson, Matthew Holje and Jake Heimkes combined for a time of 8:05.49. Second place went to Owatonna in 8:07.14.
“What a way to start the meet,” coach Hanson said. “That set the tone for the rest of the day.”
Another tone-setter was a second place in the 110-meter high hurdles for Eden Prairie senior Stephane Kone, another of the state’s best athletes. His time was 15:07.
“All season, Stephane has been trying to go below 15 seconds,” coach Hanson said. “He has really high standards.”
Junior Tate Bloch was a key contributor to the Eagles’ True Team success. He took fourth place in the high jump with a personal record of 6 feet, 2 inches and tied for 10th place in the pole vault with a best of 12 feet. In addition, the multi-talented athlete placed eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles.
“Tate has showed only the tip of the iceberg so far,” coach Hanson said. “He is our No. 1 pole vaulter and No. 2 high jumper, and he has long jumped 20 feet, 6 inches. He is a huge contributor in the hurdles, and we can also use him in running events.”
Caleb Lainhart is a third hurdler behind Jordan and Bloch, giving the Eagles one of the best trios in the state. “Caleb is improving every week,” coach Hanson noted.
Another athlete making great strides is senior Moses Vah in the dashes. He is the mainstay of the sprint relays. Sophomore Elijah Rumph is another quality sprinter in the EP lineup.
Senior Emmanuel Edwards, who had been sidelined with an injury, returned to the lineup in state True Team and finished 12th in the triple jump and 16th in the long jump.
Eden Prairie was scheduled to compete in the Lake Conference Meet Tuesday, May 23, as this edition was going to press. After that, coach Hanson and his staff will put together the lineup for the Section 2AAAA Meet in hopes of qualifying athletes for state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.