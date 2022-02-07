Eden Prairie High’s boys hockey team had two one-goal losses in non-conference games last week, but at the same time they took sole possession of first place in the Lake standings when Minnetonka beat Wayzata 1-0 Feb. 3.
The current standings show Eden Prairie 6-1-0 and Minnetonka and Wayzata both 6-2-0.
“I am pretty excited that we’re in first place,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said earlier this week. “But we have four tough games left, two of them with Wayzata and Minnetonka. The Lake is such a good conference with so many great teams and coaches. It is an honor to be a part of it.”
Eden Prairie plays a home game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, against St. Michael-Albertville and then visits Plymouth Ice Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, for a showdown against Wayzata.
The Eagles were on the road Feb. 3 for a 4-3 loss to Mahtomedi at St. Croix Arena. Jake Luloff and Teddy Townsend each had a goal and an assist as the Eagles’ first line, which also includes Ryan Andor, continued to produce. Phil Feinberg, a second-line winger, also scored. Isaiah Paulnock was in goal for EP and finished with 32 saves.
Saturday afternoon, Eden Prairie went into the lions’ den, playing No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall at Highland Arena in St. Paul.
It was a great game from start to finish with the Raiders winning 1-0.
The star of the game for the Eagles, senior goalie Sam Schowalter, may have played his best game of the season, Smith said.
According to the Eagle head coach, “Sam was nice and calm in front of a packed house. Cretin-Derham Hall came into the game averaging seven goals a game. They deserve to be ranked first in state.”
Last week’s results left Eden Prairie 12-9-0 overall.
