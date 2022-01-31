Take any year, and things are pretty much the same, with the Eden Prairie High’s boys and girls basketball teams competing for Lake Conference titles.
Going into this week’s games, the Eden Prairie boys are 6-1 in the Lake and tied for first place with Wayzata. The Eden Prairie girls are third in the conference with a 2-2 mark behind Hopkins (5-0) and Minnetonka (4-0).
Eden Prairie’s boys moved into a first-place tie with a 60-53 win over Wayzata Jan. 25. Wayzata’s 6-9 senior forward Carter Bjerke was sick that day and could not play, so that left Eden Prairie forward Chiddi Obiazor to lead all scorers with 23 points. Luke Rapp added 11 points for the Eagles and Miles Smith scored nine. Point guard Hayden Tibbits led Wayzata with 19 points.
“We’re obviously happy with the win,” Eden Prairie boys head coach Dave Flom said. “Every night is a different challenge. Our goal for the regular season is to build for the playoffs. It looks like Shakopee has locked up the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAAA Tournament. We could finish anywhere from second to fourth, depending on how well we do against Minnetonka and Edina.”
EP was scheduled to play Edina Feb. 2 at Edina Community Center after this week’s edition of the newspaper had gone to press. At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, the Eagles host Minnetonka at the Eden Prairie High gym.
The Eden Prairie girls travel to Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, for a matchup in the West Gym.
It will be a battle between two good sets of guards with Eden Prairie featuring Molly Lenz, Myra Moorjani, Tori Schlagel, Ashley Fritz and Annika Anderson and Minnetonka countering mainly with its two starters, seniors Kiani Lockett and Desiree Ware. The X factor for Eden Prairie is University of Minnesota recruit Nia Holloway, who will match up against Minnetonka’s Tori McKinney and Emma Dasovich.
Eden Prairie dropped a 65-53 Lake decision to Wayzata Jan. 25 despite 17 points and 16 rebounds from Holloway, who sank nine of 10 free-throw attempts. Moorjani and Fritz added 11 and nine points for EP.
“Minnetonka is an important game for us because they’re a section opponent,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said. “We are evenly matched teams, offensively and defensively, so it should be a close game.”
In non-conference action Jan. 27, the Eagles showed their depth by routing Maranatha Christian Academy with points from 12 different players. The EP girls had an overall record of 12-3 going into this week’s action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.