Super athlete Nia Holloway of the Eden Prairie High girls track and field team is on her way to the State Class AAA Meet in four events after dominating in the Section 2AAA Meet last week at Waconia High.
Holloway won the shot put with a best of 36 feet, 3 inches and took the high jump title with a peak effort of 5-8.
She is also going to state in two relay events. The Eagles won the 4x200-meter event at sectionals with Kennedy Houston, Vanessa Jordan, Emma Nguyen and Holloway posting a time of 1:44.08. Eden Prairie’s 4x400 relay earned a state berth by placing second in 4:02.46 with Jordan, Nguyen, Linnea Berndt and Holloway.
Talking about the magnitude of Holloway’s section performances, Eden Prairie head coach Jummy Barlass said, “Nia is so talented in so many events. She always surprises me. It is hard for me to remember the last time an Eden Prairie girl qualified for state in four events.”
In addition to Holloway and the two relays, Eagle athletes going to state are pole vaulters Katie Ose and Madeline Kaufman and Jordan in the 400-meter dash.
Eden Prairie just missed a state berth in the 4x100 relay as Maggie Zaugg, Emma Martin, Ose and Nguyen took third place in 49.62.
Ose hit one of the hurdles in the 300-meter race and missed a trip to state by one place as she finished third.
Barlass said Vanessa Jordan’s second place in the 400 was one of the meet highlights. “She was just so determined to go to state,” the head coach said. “Coming around the last turn she was in third place, and then she came on strong in the home stretch.
EP boys qualify
The Eden Prairie boys team has qualifiers set to run in the State Class AAA Meet, which gets underway with the girls also participating at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at St. Michael-Albertville High. The finals are set for 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, also at STMA.
Junior Stephane Kone is going to state after winning the Section 2AAA 110-meter high hurdles title in 15.03 June 4 at Waconia High School. Teammates Tate Bloch and Hamsa Mahamud were fourth and fifth in that race.
Eden Prairie won the section title in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:29.39. Going to state is the foursome of Ben Macheledt, Takhi Vaughn, Michael Gross and Nick Heckman.
The Eagles are also state-bound in the 4x400 relay with the second-place section team of Macheledt, Liam Berndt, Heckman and Gross.
Gross placed second in the 400 to earn an individual berth.
Devin Jordan earned his way to state in the long jump with a second-place leap of 21 feet, 10.25 inches. He is also going in the triple jump after posting a section best of 43 feet, 7.25 inches.
Moses Vah of the Eagles did well in the dashes at sectionals. Although he did not qualify for state, he took fifth place in the 100 and fourth place in the 200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.