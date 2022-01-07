Track stars, football greats and champions in hockey and swimming highlight Eden Prairie’s Athletes of the Year for 2021.
With so many notable achievements in virtually every sport, the Eagles maintained their reputation as a high school sports mecca. The one event most EP fans are still talking about is the win over Lakeville South in the state Class AA hockey finals a Xcel Energy Center. Unfortunately, only a small number of fans were in the live audience that night due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Now that the restrictions have been lifted, Eagle Nation is back in the stands and looking to witness Eagle glory in person throughout 2022.
Here are profiles of the athletes selected as the best of the best for 2021 by the Sun Sailor sports staff.
Ella Bakken
When it comes to choosing athletes of the year, it makes sense to start with Eden Prairie’s Athena Award winner Ella Bakken. She had a memorable career at the high school with multiple letters and state tournament appearances in the three endurance sports - cross country, track and Nordic skiing.
Carter Batchelder
Eden Prairie High boys hockey captain Carter Batchelder had a big role in leading the Eagles to the state boys Class AA hockey title in 2021. He finished his senior season with 61 points on 34 goals and 27 assists in 24 games and is now playing for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League.
Jackson Blake
The decision to return to the Eden Prairie High from the Junior hockey ranks made Jackson Blake a local hero, as the Eagles won the State Class AA Boys Tournament. In 19 games with the Eagles, the dynamic forward had 58 points on 20 goals and 38 assists. This season Blake is back with his Junior team, the Chicago Steel. His stats so far for 2021-22 include 39 points on 12 goals and 27 assists.
Jose Blanco
A wizard with the soccer ball, Jose Blanco led the Eden Prairie boys hockey team to a winning season. His play keyed an upset win over Edina. And for the third year, Blanco won All-Lake Conference recognition.
Benon Brattebo
Eden Prairie High Nordic skier Benon Brattebo made the All-Lake Conference team as a sophomore in 2021. He won the individual title in the opening meet of the Lake Conference season two weeks ago at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Bryce Dagel
Something had to give in the 152-pound state Class 3A wrestling final. Dagel lost that match to undefeated rival Cael Swensen from Wayzata, made his mark for the Eagles by wrestling on varsity for six seasons. He is now wrestling for North Dakota State.
Alex Deng
One of the most versatile swimmers in the Minnesota high school ranks last season, Eden Prairie’s Alex Dent won a state gold medal in the 200-yard medley relay along with silver medals in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Noah Ekness
Senior captain Noah Ekness showed a variety of skills for the Eden Prairie football team. He started at linebacker, scored two touchdowns as a running back and had a punting average of 38.2 yards per kick. He even had a 35-yard kick-off return.
Nick Fazi
In Eden Prairie football training camp, head coach Mike Grant considered three promising quarterbacks and chose Nick Fazi. Starting every game for the Eagles, he passed for 1,082 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Joey Flom
Hitting and defense from outfielder Joey Flom helped the Eden Prairie American Legion Baseball team to a state berth in 2021. The left-handed hitter went on to be the leading hitter in the first annual Minnesota Legion Baseball All-Star Series. In addition, he plays guard for the Eden Prairie High basketball team.
Alex Gutierrez
Eden Prairie track and cross country star Alex Gutierrez had a memorable track season in 2021, running 1:55.55 at state to finish third in the 800-meter run.
Isaac Hartman
With a combination of relays and open events, 2021 graduate Isaac Hartman was one of the leading scorers for the Eden Prairie boys track team. He made All-Lake Conference and All-State in track and cross country in his senior year.
Danny Hernandez
As the energizer for the Eden Prairie High boys soccer team, Danny Hernandez controlled the midfield during the 2021 season. He made the All-Lake Conference team and was one of three top scorers for the Eagles along with Jose Blanco and Ryan Donohue.
Nia Holloway
The 6-1 forward for the Eden Prairie High girls basketball team has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Minnesota next season. She is averaging 21 points per game this season. Last spring she won the state high-jump title for the girls track team.
Drew Holt
A key catalyst for the state-champion Eden Prairie High boys hockey team, Holt piled up 57 points on 20 goals and 37 assists in 24 games. He now plays for the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League.
Ryan Koering
The Eden Prairie High junior leads the defensive corps for the boys hockey team after earning a starting position as a sophomore on the state-championship squad. In the spring, Ryan Koering is an outstanding left-handed hitter and right fielder for the baseball team.
Taylor Kotschevar-Call
As the leading scorer for the Eden Prairie High girls lacrosse team, Taylor Kotschevar-Call made first-team All-State as a junior in 2021. She also plays varsity soccer.
Caroline Larsen
Eden Prairie sophomore Caroline Larsen is destined to become one of her high school’s all-time greats in swimming. In the 2021 State Class AA Meet, she swam All-American times to win the 50- and 100-yard freestyle titles.
Bennett Larson
As one of the most versatile players in all of Minnesota Class 6A football, Eden Prairie’s Bennett Larson led the defense at linebacker and scored four touchdowns as a running back.
Nick Leddy
Former Eden Prairie High hockey star Nick Leddy continues as a defenseman in his eighth season as a defenseman in the NHL. He began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and now plays with the Detroit Red Wings.
Luke Logue
Eden Prairie’s 2021-22 swimming team is led by Luke Logue. In the 2021 he won the state title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.59 seconds.
Kendall Minta
Eden Prairie’s girls volleyball team placed third in the State Class 4A Tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Kendall Minta, a 6-foot-3 middle hitter, was a force at the net with key blocks and kills on the way to earning All-Lake Conference honors.
Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabers hockey center has played in 159 NHL games to date after coming up through Eden Prairie youth and high school hockey. His career numbers include 62 points on 28 goals and 34 assists.
Luke Mittelstadt
The youngest of three Mittelstadt hockey brothers, following in the footsteps of Casey and John, Luke led the Eagles to the 2021 state hockey title as their star defenseman. He is now playing for the Madison Capitols in the United States Hockey League.
Maya Moorjani
“Amazing” was the word Eden Prairie soccer coach Kelly Taylor used to describe the comeback forward Maya Moorjani this fall. Out with a knee injury as a junior, Moorjani led the Eagles in scoring. She is a starting guard for the Eagle girls basketball team and plans to play both sports at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Cole Nelson
It isn’t often that a high school athlete competes in two sports in the same season, but Cole Nelson did that successfully this year as a soccer midfielder and football kicker for Eden Prairie. He made All-Lake Conference in soccer and connected on 31 of 34 extra points and nine of 14 field goals in football.
Chiddi Obiazor
Whether the sport is basketball or football, 6-7 Eden Prairie junior Chiddi Obiazor will have multiple Division I scholarship offers. He plays receiver and defensive end in football and is a forward on the basketball team, averaging 22 points per game.
Nneka Obiazor
Eden Prairie graduate Nneka Obiazor had an outstanding first season of college basketball at Youngstown State in Ohio. She averaged 15.3 points per game while starting every game. For the 2021-22 season, she has transferred to UNLV.
Miriam Sandeen
Eden Prairie track and cross country standout Miriam Sandeen capped her high school track career by finishing second in the 1,600-meter run at the State Class AA Meet. Her time was 5:01.80.
William Sawalich
As one of the most promising race car drivers in the country, Eden Prairie’s William Sawalich is working on his craft in the Brandon Setzer Racing development program. On June 20, 2021, Sawalich earned his first win as a pro in a late-model race.
Melissa Stockwell
Eden Prairie’s Melissa Stockwell competed in the Paralympics for the third time in her career in 2021 and finished fifth in the triathlon. At the start of the games, she was one of the flag bearers for Team USA. There was adversity to overcome for Stockwell, who missed six weeks of training this summer due to a broken back suffered in a bike crash.
Jermell Taylor
An outstanding football season in 2021 boosted Jermell Taylor’s stock with college football recruiters. He led the Eagles with 30 receptions and scored five touchdowns in his junior year. Coach Mike Grant liked Taylor’s blocking as much as his ability to catch passes. In addition to playing football, Taylor started as a post for the Eagle basketball team last season.
Takhi Vaughn
Senior running back Takhi Vaughn was the perfect breakaway back for coach Mike Grant’s Eden Prairie football offense this fall. Despite missing two games with an injury, Vaughn gained 899 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Eagles finished 10-2.
Jakob Zeller
A versatile athlete for all seasons, Jakob Zeller competes in three sports for Eden Prairie High - football, Alpine skiing and lacrosse. His top achievement for 2021 was a sixth-place finish in the State Alpine Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
