Eden Prairie and Wayzata prospered in high school football with impressive wins Friday night.
At Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium, the Eagles built a 42-0 lead before finishing with a 42-16 victory over visiting Edina.
At Wayzata High Stadium, the home team also won big with the Trojans blasting Blaine 42-7.
Five different Eden Prairie Eagles scored rushing touchdowns. Dominic Heim, a junior transfer from Wayzata who also plays inside linebacker for the EP defense, scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards. Tyler Walden had a l-yard plunge for another Eagle TD. Sean Chery scored on a 14-yard jet sweep, Caylor Ellis took a 16-yard run to the house and Devin Jordan had a 9-yard scoring run. Luca Ratkovich stayed busy, kicking six extra points.
Edina showed some heart with its comeback in the fourth quarter. Running back John Warpinski scored on a 14-yard run and then rushed for a two-point conversion. Backup quarterback Mason West, the freshman, passed 4 yards to Sonny Villegas for a 4-yard touchdown, then West passed to captain Parker Durkin for a two-point conversion.
Wayzata quarterback Cole Heibrun had a big night passing in the win over Blaine. In the first half he threw 25- and 28-yard touchdown passes to Ford Griffith. His third TD pass of the game was a 43-yard play to Tyler Milkes in the fourth quarter. Wayzata moved the ball efficiently on the ground with senior fullback Deyon Loveless scoring on a pair of 11-yard runs. Carter Olson had a rushing TD of 3 yards.
Defensively, Wayzata shut down Blaine’s passing game and stopped the run with linebackers Chase Ullom and Noah Rychlick leading the charge.
“We showed character tonight, bouncing back from our [28-21] loss to Maple Grove last week,” Wayzata senior safety and captain Andrew Westermeyer said after the game.
“We had a lot of guys out there doing their jobs,” quarterback Heibrun said. “It’s always fun when you air it out like we did tonight.”
There wasn’t a lot of passing in Minnetonka’s game Friday night as the Skippers lost an 8-7 decision at Centennial. The Skippers scored in the third quarter on a 5-yard pass play from Milos Spasojevic to Roman Johnson, but the Cougars scored a late touchdown and added a two-point conversion for the win.
Hopkins continued to struggle Friday night in a 50-0 loss to Woodbury at Hopkins High Stadium.
Going into MEA-week games Wednesday, Oct. 19, the local teams’ records are: Eden Prairie 5-2, Minnetonka 4-3, Wayzata 3-4, Edina 2-5 and Hopkins 0-7.
