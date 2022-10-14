Hawken Hedlund
Eden Prairie running back Hawken Hedlund (33) advances the ball for a first down in Friday night's 42-16 win over Edina.
Cole Heibrun
Quarterback Cole Heibrun throws on play action for the Wayzata High football team in a 42-7 romp over Blaine.

Eden Prairie and Wayzata prospered in high school football with impressive wins Friday night.

At Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium, the Eagles built a 42-0 lead before finishing with a 42-16 victory over visiting Edina.

