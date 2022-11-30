Ashley Fritz
Ashley Fritz is part of a deep backcourt for Eden Prairie High's girls basketball team.

Eden Prairie High girls basketball lost a key player when star forward Savanna Jones, an All-Lake Conference player last season, suffered an ACL injury in the final tournament of the summer AAU season.

Jones averaged a double-double last year, so obviously the Eagles will miss her. But coach Ellen Wiese is pressing forward with a lineup that presently include four guards and only one forward.

