Eden Prairie High girls basketball lost a key player when star forward Savanna Jones, an All-Lake Conference player last season, suffered an ACL injury in the final tournament of the summer AAU season.
Jones averaged a double-double last year, so obviously the Eagles will miss her. But coach Ellen Wiese is pressing forward with a lineup that presently include four guards and only one forward.
“Savanna is probably out for the year,” Wiese said. “She had a fabulous summer in AAU until her injury.”
Leading Eden Prairie’s returnees are four guards who played key roles last season - seniors Annika Anderson, Ashley Fritz and Molly Lenz and sophomore Tori Schlagel. Six-foot senior Kylie Bamlett is the starter at forward. Sophomores Camryn Dennin, Rae Ehrman and Vanessa Jordan are more sophomore guards who played some on varsity last season.
“We are loaded with guards,” coach Wiese said. “So we are working on out four-guard offense. We have players who can dribble, make pull-up jumpers and catch and shoot.
“There is another strong ninth-grade class this year, and we picked seven of them for varsity/JV,” Wiese continued. “They will be exclusively JV to start out.”
Two Eagles already have scholarships for college next season - Lenz at Division I Illinois State and Fritz at Division II Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Jones is likely to receive a Division I berth, as well.
Coach Wiese sees the Lake Conference as “stacked. The best conference in the state.”
Two teams played in the state championship game last season with Hopkins defeating the underdog St. Michael-Albertville team. Those two will contend again along with Minnetonka and Wayzata.
The Section 2AAAA Tournament will be interesting with Eden Prairie scrapping against Minnetonka, Chaska and Shakopee among others.
