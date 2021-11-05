No fan base travels better that the followers of the Chaska High girls volleyball team, but for sheer numbers, Eden Prairie fans doubled up on the Hawk faithful for the Section 2AAAA volleyball finals Nov. 4 at Eden Prairie High.
With the support of a rowdy student section, the coach Chad Becker’s Eagles won the match in three straight sets - 26-24, 25-19, 25-23.
It wasn’t an easy win by any means. In fact, the Hawks had leads in each set.
“They are really scrappy and a very good all-around team,” Eagles middle hitter Kendall Minta said after the match. “We came together when we needed to.”
The first set was back and forth - a point for EP, a point for Chaska. The Hawks led 22-19 with a set victory in sight, but the Eagles tied the score 22-22, and then it became 23-23 and 24-24.
Chaska hit a serve that sailed over the end line, and then Eagle middle blocker Evelyn Skattum tapped the ball over the net for the winning point.
Set 2 was Chaska’s chance for atonement, and the Hawks built a 20-16 lead before a 9-1 Eagle run completely turned things around. Minta tapped a finesse point to finish a six-point set win for the Eagles.
With their backs against the wall in the third set, the Hawks played with greater urgency, taking an early 8-3 lead.
Becker called timeout to refocus the Eagles, and they began to battle back. Chaska counter-rallied and led 20-16. No problem for the Eagles, who came back to tie it at 20-20 on a block by Minta.
Much like the first set, the score in the third stayed tight at 22-22 and then 23-23.
“We kept our composure and trusted each other,” Eagle senior Piper Lange said.
The Eagles broke the tie on a kill by Minta, and then Minta used the momentum to serve the winning point.
Looking to the State Class AAAA Tournament, the Eagles know there will be plenty of competition from Lake Conference rival Wayzata (31-0). Eagan is the other team mentioned as a prime contender. This is the first trip to state for Eden Prairie (22-6) since 2014.
Eagle outside hitter Paige O’Connell, one of the stars in the win over Chaska, said, “We are hoping to get the No. 3 seed. During the season we lost to Wayzata and Eagan.”
Eden Prairie has two strong classes back to back with 10 seniors and four juniors on varsity. Seniors Minta and O’Connell are powerful hitters and junior Lillian Ekness is a great leaper. Libero Katelyn Jensen leads Eden Prairie’s defensive corps. Both Piper Lange and junior Cameron Berger are capable setters. The Eagles also have a high number of players who can play in both rows.
All season, Eden Prairie has been a top-10 team in the state rankings. And the Eagles just won what many consider to be the toughest section in Minnesota prep volleyball. In addition to the finalists, Eden Prairie and Chaska, the section features 20-win teams from Shakopee and Minnetonka.
