Eagle football
Eden Prairie is preparing for another playoff game. From left, across the front are Jermell Taylor (83), Will Schreiber (5), Nick Fazi (2), Chiddi Obiazor (9), Adam Mertens (7), Jacory Bates (4) and Jackson Hunter (13). Fazi missed last week's 35-3 victory over Eastview with an injury.

Eastview came to Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium hoping for an upset win in the state Class 6A football playoffs, and although the game was close for a quarter, talent prevailed in a 35-3 Eagle victory.

“We might have had the toughest 1 vs. 8 matchup in the state,” head coach Mike Grant of Eden Prairie said after the game. “Our kids played hard and so did Eastview’s kids.”

