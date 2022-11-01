Eden Prairie is preparing for another playoff game. From left, across the front are Jermell Taylor (83), Will Schreiber (5), Nick Fazi (2), Chiddi Obiazor (9), Adam Mertens (7), Jacory Bates (4) and Jackson Hunter (13). Fazi missed last week's 35-3 victory over Eastview with an injury.
Eastview came to Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium hoping for an upset win in the state Class 6A football playoffs, and although the game was close for a quarter, talent prevailed in a 35-3 Eagle victory.
“We might have had the toughest 1 vs. 8 matchup in the state,” head coach Mike Grant of Eden Prairie said after the game. “Our kids played hard and so did Eastview’s kids.”
The Eagles won the game with a wear-you-down ground game. Final stats showed them with 380 rushing yards and only 12 yards through the air. After the first quarter, which ended with the Eagles leading 7-0, Eden Prairie had the ball most of the time.
Early in the game, Eastview converted three first downs in fourth-down situations, but the magic didn’t last.
“Our offensive line played well, and our backs and receivers made some good blocks,” Grant said.
Senior quarterback and captain Nick Fazi was out with an injury, so his understudy, junior David Ivey stepped in. Ivy gained 72 yards on five carries and scored on a 21-yard run. Junior Terae Dunn rushed six times for 52 yards and scored on a 28-yard run, while junior Liam Berndt carried nine times for 97 yards with a 20-yard touchdown run. Dependable senior Tyler Walden had nine carries for 51 yards and a 2-yard touchdown. Junior Hawken Hedlund had six rushes for 72 yards. Late in the game, sophomore running back Jeremiah Fredericks scored his first varsity touchdown on a 3-yard run. Junior Luca Ratkovich booted four extra points before another junior, Morgan Koch, entered the game to kick his first varsity extra point.
“It was a good time for some of our younger guys to get some playing time,” Grant said. “Our punting game was perfect - we didn’t punt at all.”
Next for the Eagles is a tougher playoff matchup against Woodbury (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Aerie Stadium.
“Woodbury is similar to Stillwater,” Grant said. “They have a good quarterback and like to spread the field on offense. They always have three receivers. In their game last week, they were down 14-0 to Osseo at halftime [before winning 24-14].”
Eden Prairie’s defense has been playing well every week since a 31-14 loss at Shakopee in mid-October. Defensive end Chiddi Obiazor is a key player with his strong pass rush and run-stopping ability. Muhammad Saine, a 6-5, 270-pound junior defensive tackle, is another huge impact player. Two linebackers, junior Dominic Heim and senior Adam Mertens are outstanding game in and game out along with safety Jackson Hunter and corners Jacory Bates and Devin Jordan.
