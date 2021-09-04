Eden Prairie High’s football team graduated 16 of 22 starters from last year’s 7-0 team, but that didn’t stop the Eagles from thrashing East Ridge 46-0 in the 2021 season opener Sept. 2 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
“East Ridge played a whole new defense, and since they didn’t scrimmage before the first game, we had not seen it,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said.
It didn’t matter much. Six minutes into the first quarter, the Eagles led 12-0 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Nick Fazi to Jermell Taylor and a 6-yard run by fullback Jamal Palmer-Pruitt, the 5-8, 200-pound senior.
The Eagles would go on to add four more touchdowns, plus field goals of 26 and 30 yards by Cole Nelson.
“Nelson had a good game,” Grant said. “He was two-for-two on field goals, four-for-four on extra points and kicked off for five touchbacks.”
The other Eagle touchdowns came on pass receptions by juniors Jermell Taylor and Michael Gross and rushes by Owen Anderson and Tyler Walden. Fazi passed for 51 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles’ leading rusher, senior Takhi Vaughn, had six carries for 62 yards. Walden gained 35 yards on seven carries and Palmer-Pruitt carried four times for 28 yards.
Grant said, “We had 14 different ballcarriers in the game. Our offensive line has a new center and two new tackles and a new tight end.”
“Our defense played really well,” Grant added. “Any time you get a shutout and put the game in running time for the fourth quarter, that’s pretty good.”
The Eagles forced two turnovers in the game with an interception by Logan Gareis and a fumble recovery by captain Noah Ekness. EP wrestler Jacory Bates made three open-field tackles to keep East Ridge away from the red zone.
The Eagles will play a 7 p.m. game Friday, Sept. 10, at Farmington.
“I don’t know much about them,” Grant said late Thursday night. “I’m just getting ready to watch some film on them.”
Farmington had a 5-1 regular season in 2020, but will have a new quarterback since last year’s starter graduated.
