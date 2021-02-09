Wind-chill temperatures at the North Pole and Eden Prairie Community Center were virtually the same Saturday, Feb. 6, but that didn’t stop Eden Prairie and Minnetonka boys hockey fans from coming to a game for the Lake Conference lead.
In a wild-west type of shootout, both teams brought hot sticks to the rink in a game Eden Prairie would win 9-5. The victory gave the Eagles co-leadership in the Lake Conference with another 4-1-0 team, Wayzata. Edina is right behind the leaders at 3-1-0 and Minnetonka stands 3-2-0.
“Minnetonka is a very aggressive team, like we are,” Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said after the game. “They’re a really well-coached team and always are a good matchup for us. They never quit - they kept coming back. We have some hard games ahead - Wayzata and rematches against Edina and Minnetonka. I really like our club, but we have to continue to get better. We have a great group of kids.”
The key to winning against Tonka was the stellar play of Eden Prairie’s first line. Carter Batchelder scored four goals, Jackson Blake had two goals and four assists and Drew Holt held up his part of the bargain with one goal and three assists.
“We know that we need more than one line to make some noise late in the season,” Smith observed. “Our special teams are really good right now, but we still have a ways to go to get where we’d like to be.”
While the Eagles’ main line was on the ice for seven of the nine goals Saturday night, Jake Luloff and defenseman Kam Langefels also had goals.
Minnetonka got two goals from Jack Quinn and one each from Reed Hanus, Vinnie Farina and freshman Beckett Hendrickson. Farina’s goal in the second period tied the score 4-4, but after that it was the Eagles in control of the game and the pace.
Minnetonka goaltender Anders Irene had a busy night with 38 saves, while Zach Hayes made a season-high 35 saves in EP’s net.
In its other game last week, Eden Prairie won 5-1 over The Blake School Feb. 4 at Blake Arena in Hopkins.
The first period, which ended 0-0, belonged to Blake goalie Aksel Reid. “We outshot them 13-1, but Reid kept them in it,” Smith said.
It was a different story in the second period when Eden Prairie pumped four goals into the net.
Jackson Blake scored from Batchelder and Holt, and then Batchelder scored on a power play from Holt and Jackson Blake, who then scored from Batchelder. Holt added a power-play goal with assists from defensemen Luke Mittelstadt and Mason Langenbrunner.
The scoring for EP concluded in the third period when Langefels found the back of the net on assists from Ty Marble and Luloff.
The Blake School’s only goal came off the stick of defenseman Jack Richardson with Nate Gullickson and Connor Mahony assisting.
Eden Prairie has a matinee against Wayzata at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Wayzata’s home rink, Plymouth Ice Center.
“The big thing about Wayzata this year is that they’re not just physical, but also fast and skilled,” Smith observed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.