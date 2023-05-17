Seth Tierney

Seth Tierney of the Eden Prairie High baseball team hit a home run as the Eagles beat St. Michael-Albertville 7-5.

Eden Prairie remains a longshot to win the Lake Conference baseball title, but two wins last week kept head coach John Buteyn’s team in the hunt.

The Eagles took the long road trip to St. Michael-Albertville May 9 and returned with a 7-5 victory. On May 12 the Eagles used home-field advantage to beat Buffalo 2-1 in one of the quickest games of the year.

