Eden Prairie remains a longshot to win the Lake Conference baseball title, but two wins last week kept head coach John Buteyn’s team in the hunt.
The Eagles took the long road trip to St. Michael-Albertville May 9 and returned with a 7-5 victory. On May 12 the Eagles used home-field advantage to beat Buffalo 2-1 in one of the quickest games of the year.
Middle infielders Joey Flom and Nick Thompson led the Eagles with two hits each in the victory over STMA. Each had two hits in the game, as did sophomore catcher Dawson Miller. Connor Meadows, Carter Arneson and Hawken Hedlund each had one of Eden Prairie’s 10 hits and Seth Tierney blasted a home run over the outfield wall.
Winning pitcher Jackson Hunter allowed only five hits and needed only 89 pitches in going the distance. Sixty-one of those pitches were strikes.
Eden Prairie had more good pitching in the victory over Buffalo. Lefty Zach Pita gave up two hits and struck out six in four innings and Vince Dykstra allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings. Buffalo was unable to bunch its hits together.
Eden Prairie’s offense included a two-for-two night for Flom and doubles by Hunter, Parker Johnson and Cade Hutchison.
The Eagles’ winning streak ended Saturday, May 13, with a 5-1 morning loss to the Chanhassen Storm. Eden Prairie’s four hits were by Flom, Thompson, Miller and Hedlund. EP used four pitchers - Nick Macheledt, Adam Mertens and Sam Persson - with Macheledt taking the loss.
Going into this week’s games, five teams still had a shot at earning a share of the Lake title. Edina led the pack at 6-2 with Wayzata a half game back at 6-3. Eden Prairie, Hopkins and Minnetonka were 4-4.
