At the beginning of every high school boys hockey season, Let’s Play Hockey Magazine ranks the top 50 players in Minnesota.
It was no surprise at the start of the 2019-20 campaign when Edina defensemen Jake Boltmann and Nick Williams saw their names on that list. And since then, they have proven they belong near the top.
Although the Hornets don’t have the fanfare this year that they had as state Class AA champions last year, there is optimism in the locker room that they can make it back to state for 2020.
A 4-1 win over St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 6 at Braemar Arena might be the first sign that the Hornets are preparing for their annual late-season surge.
“The first time we played them, we gave up five goals,” senior captain Boltmann said. “No one likes to give up five goals, and tonight we weren’t going to let them do that again. We played a great team game.”
Williams, a junior, said, “St. Michael-Albertville has a couple 30-goal scorers, but we shut them down tonight.”
Each team scored a goal in the first period, with Emmett Wurst finding the back of the net for Edina and Zach Miller responding for the Knights.
Edina broke the game open with three goals in the second period. Jackson Borst scored from the Williams brothers, Nick and Nolan, and then Jimmy Clark scored on a power play from Boltmann and Nick Williams. Finally, Borst scored his second goal of the night from Nick Williams.
Although he has yet to score a goal this season, Nick Williams is prominent in the Edina stats with 19 assists.
“I would like to score a goal, but I am more of a playmaker,” he said. “We don’t care who scores as long as the team scores.”
Edina coach Curt Giles is emphasizing defense the second half of the season in hopes he can gain a higher playoff seed in Section 6AA.
“STMA’s top line is up there with the best in state,” Boltmann said. “I have a lot of respect for them because they play hard.”
Boltmann was on the ice in every key situation, except for one.
“I took a penalty that put us down five-to-three,” Boltmann said. “But my teammates were able to kill it. We gained a little bit of confidence from this win.”
Edina put another win in the book Saturday, Feb. 8, beating Buffalo 8-2 in a Lake Conference game.
Boltmann and Williams each had two assists, while Willi Johnson led the scoring with two goals and one assist.
Morton, Borst, Cole Cavanagh, Luke Ruegemer, Wyatt Wurst and Emmett Wurst scored the Hornets’ other goals. Goalie Louden Hogg made 23 saves.
Boltmann is the most experienced player on the Edina roster, and he has been impressed with the Hornets’ maturation since the beginning of the season.
“Now, last year is in the past,” he said. “But, of course, there is still pressure.”
There always is for those wearing a green and white Edina uniform.
The Hornets have an outside shot at the Lake title, but would need Eden Prairie to lose twice and Minnetonka to lose once this week.
Edina plays a conference game against Wayzata at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Plymouth Ice Center. In the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Edina takes on Minnetonka at Braemar. Playoffs get underway the following week.
