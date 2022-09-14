Tessa Dubbe, the only returning starter for the Edina High girls volleyball team, won All-Lake Conference honors last year and is taking on even a bigger leadership role for the young Hornets this season.
With Dubbe excelling in all phases of play, the Hornets won their home opener against Osseo 25-19, 25-18, 25-9 in front of a big crowd Sept. 7 at Edina Activity Center.
Talking about her goals for the season after the match, Dubbe said, “We need to find our groove and focus on our side of the net.”
The Hornets did just that against a scrappy Osseo squad. Every time the Hornets needed a kill to extend momentum, they looked in Dubbe’s direction and she delivered. She was also Edina’s most effective server, racking up six straight points in game 2 and five straight points in game 3. Dubbe filled every rotation and consistently made digs in the back row along with sophomore libero Paola Contreras-Diaz.
Coach Mark Nelson of the Hornets talked about Dubbe’s all-around ability: “Tessa hits hard and is also our best passer. She rose up tonight and hammered the ball.”
Team-wise, Edina is a work in progress with only two players - Dubbe and Peyton McKeehan - returning from last year’s Section 2AAAA runner-up team.
“Tonight, we served well and controlled the ball,” Nelson said. “Our younger girls aren’t scared. But sometimes they try to do too much. We have a sophomore and a ninth-grader setting and two sophomores on defense. Our team isn’t as tall as we were last year, but the athleticism might be slightly up. We are working hard on timing and gaining more tools. The girls have a great team attitude and are jelling well together.”
Dubbe said the Hornets were confident going into the Osseo match. “We had scrimmaged them in the preseason and knew we could beat them,” she said. “We have a good team and everyone wants everyone else to do their best.”
Senior defensive specialist Olivia Lafrenz and sophomore setter Greta Granberg are captains along with Dubbe.
“We did a good job tonight,” Lafrenz said. “A lot of us played together on JV last season, so the transition to varsity was fairly seamless. This is a good way to start out at home.”
“We all know each other, and that helps,” Granberg said. “Our team chemistry is really good, on and off the court. We are working on improving our concentration and communication.”
In addition to Dubbe, the Hornets’ main hitters are seniors McKeehan, Izzy Janey and Maya Nickel.
Ninth-grader Caroline Banks shares setting duties with Granberg. Other players on the Hornets varsity are senior Anna Clark, junior Sophia Prins, sophomores Ellie Casebolt and Grace Nickel and promising eighth-grader Marielle Meyer.
Lafrenz appreciated the Hornets’ crowd for the opener. “It is great to see everyone show up,” she commented.
