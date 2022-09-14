Tessa Dubbe
Tessa Dubbe of Edina soars for the score in a sweep against Osseo.

Tessa Dubbe, the only returning starter for the Edina High girls volleyball team, won All-Lake Conference honors last year and is taking on even a bigger leadership role for the young Hornets this season.

With Dubbe excelling in all phases of play, the Hornets won their home opener against Osseo 25-19, 25-18, 25-9 in front of a big crowd Sept. 7 at Edina Activity Center.

