When Title IX sports came to Minnesota in 1972, Eden Prairie High teacher Dorothy McIntyre was not merely part the movement, she had already laid the foundation.
Her dream from the start was to build a state-wide interscholastic sports program for Minnesota girls. Looking at the programs that exist today, McIntyre was successful beyond her wildest dreams. Still, along the way, there were huge challenges.
In an interview last week, McIntyre said, “I don’t gloss over the difficult times. It was never easy for those of us who were in the trenches. But there aren’t many of us who wouldn’t do it again in a heartbeat.”
McIntyre’s first experience in high school sports came in her days as a student in the 1950s in Hawkeye, Iowa. She lived on a farm and some of her classmates lived in town. When McIntyre enrolled in high school, she felt she would not be as experienced at basketball as the girls who grew up in town, but she wanted to be involved and signed up to be team manager.
It was an eye-opening experience to watch Iowa girls play six-on-six basketball, and when McIntyre enrolled at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, her goal was to become a teacher and a coach. She graduated with a teaching degree and the credentials to teach physical education, health and social studies.
Her first teaching job in Ellendale, Minn. lasted two years. Then the new superintendent in Eden Prairie summoned her to the Twin Cities in the fall of 1959.
“When I was teaching at Eden Prairie and organizing girls sports activities,” McIntyre said. “My students came to me and asked, ‘Why can’t we compete against other schools, like the boys teams do?’”
Good question, McIntyre thought, and she went to her principal “with about 60 things on my list.”
Driving the Bus
The main favor McIntyre sought was a bus to take her athletes off campus for competition against other schools. She was told by the principal that each department (girls phy ed being one of them) was allowed one off-campus bus trip per school year, and that the main cost was hiring a bus driver.
As the meeting broke up, the principal told McIntyre that if she was willing to drive the bus, she could have one. After a week of practice during her prep hour at school, she passed the licensing test, and the bus to a new era hit the road.
“I was responsible for all of the girls at the school,” McIntyre said. With that in mind, she worked to include as many girls as possible in the off-campus meets and games. Some girls wanted sports mainly for activity and fun. Others had a burning desire to compete. There was room for all in Eden Prairie’s program.
“Pretty soon, we were having track meets and gymnastics meets, and the girls made the ribbons,” McIntyre said. “Once I got my hands on that bus, we went all over the state.”
Not all of the trips were for competition. Some of them were to share the secrets of building a comprehensive girls sports program.
It didn’t take long for other coaches around the state to see McIntyre’s leadership qualities and value as an innovator and motivator.
“Though most of the 1960s, I was still teaching, still driving my bus,” McIntyre said.
High school girls sports competition between schools was offered in Minnesota from 1900 to the late 1930s, but then interscholastic competition was replaced by less competitive intramural programs, commonly referred to as Girls Athletic Association or, for short, GAA. There were Amateur Athletic Union programs in a few sports, such as swimming and figure skating, but for the most part, girls never competed against anyone outside their own community.
Olympic Impetus
McIntyre said attitudes toward girls sports began to change when a young woman from Tennessee, Wilma Rudolph, won three track gold medals at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome.
“I believe that was the first time the Olympics were televised,” McIntyre said. “People asked, where are the other athletes who could do this? They were either sitting in the bleachers or cheer leading. In the 1960s and 1970s, there was a shift. Many of us got on the surf board and rode the wave.”
McIntyre would have been content to stay at Eden Prairie High as a teacher and coach, but by there was a higher calling.
Executive director BH Hill of the Minnesota State High School League agreed with McIntyre and other coaches that girls should have interscholastic sports opportunities.
“Then the high school league formed a committee and wrote the bylaws for girls athletics,” McIntyre said. “I was waiting to make a proposal to the high school league’s representative assembly at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Minneapolis. Before I spoke, a man by the door said, ‘I’ll bet you a quarter this won’t pass.’ When the vote came in, it was 32-0 in favor of girls sports. I never saw the man again, and he probably still has that quarter.”
A New Challenge
BH Hill didn’t have to look far to find the woman, who would be in charge of implementing Minnesota’s high school girls sports programs.
“He told me to get my application in by Tuesday,” McIntyre recalled. “At the time, I thought, ‘I’m a teacher, not an administrator.’” I was more afraid of saying no to my friends, than saying no to Mr. Hill, and I accepted the job.”
In 1969, Minnesota State High School League offices were located in downtown Minneapolis. The other directors on staff were all men - Hill, plus associate directors Kermit Anderson, Orv Bies, Murray Freng and Marv Helling.
“Orv and I joined the group at the same time, and they put desks for us right in the middle of the room,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre worked with a girls sports advisory committee, comprised of representatives from Minnesota’s eight regions.
“We decided we needed a state meet,” she said. “Every school had a place to run, whether it was a track or a gravel road, so we decided to start with track and field.”
It took a while to put the logistics in place, and the first State Girls Track and Field Meet was held in early June of 1972. “The co-champions, International Falls and White Bear Lake, were contrasting programs. International Falls trained on gravel roads, White Bear Lake had a nice track. When we had the first track meet, the ink was barely dry on the Title IX legislation.”
Riding the success of the track and field meet, the High School League added state tourneys for tennis, gymnastics, basketball and volleyball in 1974-75. State tournaments for other sports, such as softball, hockey, golf, soccer and lacrosse, were added later.
Basketball Quandary
Basketball was initially divided into a fall state tourney and a winter state tourney.
“The schools in the western half of the state played in the fall, and most of the eastern half played in the winter,” McIntyre said. “We were at a crossroads for equity for the 1975-76 season. A proposal for fall volleyball and winter basketball went before the High School League’s board of directors. Fred Marsden, who was from Breckenridge in Region 6, said, ‘I have to decide whether I am a politician or a statesman.’ He voted in favor of winter basketball [which passed], and they roasted him back home.”
Sentiment against McIntyre was also expressed over the decision to make basketball a winter sport.
“One letter I received told me to go back to Iowa and ruin their boys sports program,” McIntyre said. Many boys basketball coaches were critical because they didn’t want to share facilities with girls basketball team.
“There was no reason they couldn’t practice an hour and a-half a day instead of three hours,” McIntyre reasoned.
But some were inflexible. One athletic director at a school in the western suburbs said of the girls team: “They’ll get on the court when the boys are done, not before.”
In the modern era, of course, it is share and share alike between boys and girls teams.
Looking back on the struggles and triumphs during the first 50 years of Title IX, McIntyre said, “Title IX opened our eyes to changes that needed to be made. As I reflect, I might have done a few things differently. But I am proud that so many of us stayed true to our mission.”
