Sun Newspapers’ ongoing coverage of Title IX continues this week, as we recognize female administrators, coaches and athletes who made Minnesota a mecca for girls sports.
The 1970s were a time of change, with equal opportunities for girls sports mandate by federal law.
This week, we feature some of those who made girls sports a way of life.
Dorothy McIntyre
Any story about Title IX sports in Minnesota begins with the vision of Dorothy McIntyre.
The Eden Prairie High physical education teacher served as the point person for bringing girls sports into the Minnesota State High School League, and she was proud to watch the first State Girls Track and Field Meet in the spring of 1972 at St. Cloud Apollo High School. During the 2022 State Meet earlier this month at St. Michael-Albertville High School, McIntyre was among a group of visionaries honored before the state Class AAA finals. Among those at her side were coaches and medal winners from that very first State Meet.
The fans who packed the stands that day saluted girls sports pioneers with a long ovation. Many knew the struggles that were inherent in the rise of girls sports. But many were not old enough to know how Dorothy McIntyre helped put girls sports on the map in Minnesota.
When she organized the early sports teams at Eden Prairie High in the late 1960s and early 1970s, McIntyre was told the Eagles could not travel to meets at other schools because there was no money in the budget for a bus driver.
Imagine the administrations’ reaction when McIntyre showed up a few weeks later with a license that certified her as a bus driver.
“Now may I have my bus?” she asked.
“Yes” was the answer and off she went, blazing trails everywhere she went.
Sara Lykken
To female athletes who played for Edina-West High School in the 1970s, Sara Lykken was more than an answer to a trivia question.
The trivia is that Lykken was the first woman to be hired as an athletic director at a Minnesota High School.
She organized and supervised an overall program that created great opportunities for both boys and girls, who wore Edina-West’s colors, which were forest green and old gold.
For her long service to Edina, Lykken was inducted into the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.
Julie Berg
Like many coaches early in the Title IX era, Minnetonka High’s Julie Berg coached a variety of sports.
The Minnetonka administration wanted somebody to advocate and promote sports for female students, and Berg was the one they selected.
She built a powerhouse program on the softball field. And success was immediate. The Skippers qualified for the very first State Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament in the spring of 1977. Coon Rapids was the first state champion.
“Julie Berg was one of the most influential people in my life,” said former Minnetonka athlete Kim Niederluecke, who went on to become a state-championship softball coach for Richfield High School. “Julie had a fiery passion for coaching softball and volleyball.”
Toni St. Pierre
The late Toni St. Pierre was one of the first great female athletes in the Lake Conference as a student at Hopkins Eisenhower High School. There were no girls track or cross country teams in the early 1970s, so St. Pierre petitioned the State High School League and her school to let her run with the boys team.
After negotiations and the possibility of legal action, she was allowed to participate. Two coaches from Eisenhower made sure that St. Pierre felt welcome and appreciated. Those coaches, Pat Lanin and Paul Bengtson, were both on board with equal opportunities for female athletes.
By the way, St. Pierre was one of the best female distance runners in the nation at the time. She competed in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa and ran the mile in 5 minutes, 2 seconds.
Gretchen Larson
One of the all-time greats in Edina-East High and University of Minnesota women’s softball, Gretchen Larson had her number retired before a Gopher game earlier this year. The 1979 East graduate was a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for the fastpitch softball team. She was elected to the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 in a class that also included Robert Wassenaar, Bill Nyrop and Roy Bostock.
Marnie Wheaton
In the early 1970s, there wasn’t much competition for the state’s best female tennis player, Minnetonka High’s Marnie Wheaton. So instead of winning every match 6-0, 6-0, she opted to play alongside her younger brother Mark on the Minnetonka boys team. Marnie and her teammates won the state boys title in 1974. Mark won individual state singles titles in 1975 and 1976, while Marnie joined the varsity tennis team at the University of Minnesota. She would become the first Gopher woman to be named a tennis All-American. To this day, she is the all-time Gophers winner in both singles wins and total wins for singles and doubles.
Jody Rosenthal
The first Minnesota State High School League Girls Golf Tournament was played in 1977 at the University of Minnesota. Kathy Williams of LaCrescent was the champion that year, but not long after that, Jodi Rosenthal of Hopkins began to dominate the sport. She won state links championships back-to-back-to back (1979-81). In 1981, she shot rounds of 73 and 74 for a 147 total that tied the State Tournament record. Rosenthal went on to become one of the best collegiate and amateur golfers in Minnesota history. Her collegiate career took her to the University of Tulsa. Rosenthal’s career after college included a victory in the 1984 British Amateur Tournament. She also played on the LPGA Tour and won two tournament titles.
Angie Barnes
Edina-West High gymnast Angie Barnes made it all the way to the top in the early years as state all-around champion in 1979 and 1980. The Minnesota State High School League added a State Gymnastics Meet to its program in the fall of 1975, when Burnsville and Richfield tied for the team championship. Burnsville won two more state titles in 1977 and 1978 before the Edina schools, East and West won the next three state championships. After East and West combined, Edina won its next state gymnastics championship in 1985.
Ann Hartwig
The Minnesota State High School League added slalom skiing to its state tournament list in 1976, and the first champion was a Lake Conference skier, Ann Hartwig of Bloomington Lincoln. Over the next 14 years, there were three more state slalom champions from the Lake Conference. All of them represented Edina - Marsha Lyman in 1979, Liz Healy in 1986 and Liz Hoigaard in 1990. Ann Halvorson from Minnetonka was the first back-to-back state champ to represent the Lake Conference. She won in 1991 and 1992.
From June through December of 2022, the Sun Newspapers sports department will salute iconic athletes of the Title IX Era (1972-2022). Readers with nominations for our list of Title IX sports icons are encouraged to contact John Sherman (952-392-6857) or Jason Olson (952-392-6853).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.