John DenHartog announced his decision to step down as Hopkins High’s head football coach last week after 17 seasons at the helm.
“Coach Hopkins football has been a great experience for me,” he said. “The kids are wonderful to work with and I have tons of great memories here.”
While he has stepped down from coaching, DenHartog plans to remain in the high school as a special education teacher.
Over the course of a coaching career that has spanned 30 years, DenHartog coached in three different states. His career began with an assistant coaching position at Webster High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He then spent four years as head coach at Independence, Iowa and four more as head coach at Waterloo West, another Iowa school.
DenHartog moved to Hopkins High for the 2004 season.
“When I came here, I didn’t have any assistant coaches,” he said. “Before the first summer workout, Ed Burns came up and tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I was looking for an assistant coach, and he’s been with me ever since.”
DenHartog is considered an offensive innovator by his coaching rivals. He has made good use of the spread offense with a string of all-conference quarterbacks, who included Sean Borman, Billy Gregg and his own son, J.T. DenHartog.
“We have been fortunate to have good quarterbacks and receivers here,” coach DenHartog said. “We have had a lot of good battles with the other Lake Conference schools. There have been so many highlights - it’s hard to pinpoint just a few memories.”
One of the highlights of the DenHartog era has been player development. Graduates of Hopkins go on to play college football almost every year. Two of the best he has coached - Marcus Williams and Terrell Sinkfield - made it all the way to the National Football League.
“It was awesome to watch Marcus on TV when he first joined the New York Jets,” DenHartog said. “I have one of his Jets jerseys.”
DenHartog’s final season with the Hopkins program ended with a 3-3 record this fall. The Royals had to cancel their first-round playoff game because of COVID-19 infections that required a quarantine. “Our players and coaches worked hard to get six games in,” the coach said.
The end of the season marked the end of DenHartog’s career with Hopkins and also the final season for one of the great players in the history of the program, linebacker R.J. Chakolis.
“R.J. is a determined young man with a knack for making plays,” DenHartog said. In most games this season Chakolis went both ways, playing as a slot back on offense.
“With a player like R.J., you can put him anywhere on the field and he’ll do a good job,” DenHartog said. “He will be close to or surpass the state record for tackles in a career.”
DenHartog didn’t rule out a return to football sometime in the future. “I still would like to be involved in the game,” he said.
