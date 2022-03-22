Defense was the order of the day as Wayzata opened the 2022 State Class 4A Boys Basketball Tournament with a 71-28 win over Moorhead at Target Center.
“We came out looking to play our game and take one more step toward our ultimate goal,” Drew Berkland said after the game.
“Our team is peaking with 15 straight wins,” captain Carter Bjerke added. “A streak like that takes a lot of hard work. We got our feet under us today, and we want to keep building toward the goal.”
“Defense can lead to offense,” captain Ryan Harvey said. “It all starts on the defensive end.”
When the Trojans weren’t playing stifling defense, they were pushing the ball on the fast break. They were solid from the field with 31 makes on 67 shots, and they outrebounded Moorhead 37-28.
Scoring was balanced for the winners. Junior guard Myles Barnette had his best game of the season, scoring 13 points on 6-for-6 field-goal shooting. Spencer Hall went 4-for-6 from the field and had 11 points, while Bjerke and Harvey each scored nine points, Drew Berkland and Jake Schmitt each added seven and point guard Hayden Tibbits had six.
One of the happiest moments of the day for Berkland was watching from the bench as his brother Jake scored a basket.
“I was happier about Jake’s basket than my points,” Drew said.
Nic Beeninga contributed in a reserve role with five points. He is the younger brother of three former Wayzata captains - Johnny, Jake and Eddie Beeninga. Senior forward Erik Rottinghaus scored two points in a reserve role.
Wayzata won three games on the Target Center floor in winning the state Class 4A title last season. “This is like one of our home courts,” Bjerke said.
The Trojans were certainly more familiar with Target Center than Moorhead. That might account for the fact Wayzata charged to a 20-4 lead to open the game. One of the big plays was a steal and dunk by Barnette that made the score 13-1. Hall got a steal and took the ball coast-to-coast for a three-point play. He quickly added another basket on a switch-hand layup.
The halftime score was 37-11, and then Bjerke opened the second half with a three-pointer to make it 40-11.
For the last seven minutes the game went to running time because Wayzata had taken a 35-point lead with under nine minutes remaining in the second half.
“Wayzata’s defense is top-notch,” Moorhead head coach Matt Ellingson said. “They are all connected defensively, almost like they’re on a string. They did such a good job of disrupting our timing.”
