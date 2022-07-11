Two and a half decades ago, the late Ron Sellnow, then the activities director at Hopkins High, gave his protege, Dan Johnson, a piece of advice.
“He told me that when you retire, you should retire to something, not from something,” Johnson said last week as he closed out 23 years as Hopkins High’s activities director.
What Johnson has “retired to” is a cluster of part-time positions. He has signed on as director of the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators (Minnesota IAA). Among his duties are planning the annual state conference and supervising education and certification for activities directors throughout the state. In addition, he will serve as executive secretary of Section 3AA and work for the Metro West Conference (which includes midsize high schools in the western suburbs).
“If the number I saw is correct, we will have 60 new athletic directors in Minnesota this year,” Johnson said.
Johnson arrived in the Hopkins School District in February of 1996 after coaching, teaching and administering athletics at both the high school and college levels. His last stop before Hopkins was Peru State College in Nebraska, where he coached baseball and football and served as athletic director. Johnson was named the director of the new Hopkins Lindbergh Center, which opened as a state-of-the-art complex with five gym floors, meeting rooms and a running track. For the 1997 season, he was named head baseball coach.
“My college roommate, Mike Beilke, who is head baseball coach at Buffalo High School, told me about the opening in Hopkins,” Johnson recalled. “When I was at Peru State, we struggled financially as a family, and when I interviewed in Hopkins with Ron Sellnow and Ted Sauer, the community education director, it sounded like a good opportunity.”
So Johnson and his wife Lynne and their two children arrived in the Twin Cities. It was the first time the family had lived in a metropolitan area after residing in small towns in Texas and Nebraska. Johnson is originally from South Dakota.
When Johnson came to Minnesota, he had never heard of the Lake Conference, but three and a half years later, he became one of the Lake’s athletic directors, after Sellnow had retired.
One of the first things Johnson found out was that he would not just be taking care of activities at his home school. He was named to many Minnesota State High School League committees and was the Section 6AA MSHSL board representative. When others realized Johnson’s expertise at running tournaments, various appointments followed. He was director of the section football tournament for 15 years, director of section boys and girls basketball for 12 years and he just retired as section baseball director after 23 seasons.
“I feel very fortunate to have worked in a district like Hopkins,” said Johnson, whose last day was June 23. “This has been a heck of a ride for two and a half decades. The part of the job I enjoyed most was the 100 nights a year I watched our athletes experience the joy of participation.”
Whether it was a big spectator event or an event with only a few fans in attendance, Johnson saw the importance of being there, and he loved the way students involved in a variety of activities supported each other.
Hopkins was not the biggest school in the Lake Conference any time during Johnson’s career, but the school has produced more professional athletes than any other Lake school.
“As big as athletics are, we tried to keep them in perspective,” Johnson said. “I think the gain in all of this is the player-to-coach relationship. The parents in our district are very supportive and allow those relationships.”
Dan and Lynne Johnson will always have an open-door relationship with the Minnesota State High School League. Lynne was the administrative assistant to former executive director David Stead and spent two years during the transition to Stead’s successor, Erich Martens.
Two of Dan Johnson’s most memorable experiences with the MSHSL were the realignment of high school football, from conferences to districts, and the initial conflict over competition guidelines for transgender athletes.
Regarding transgender athletes, Johnson said, “I had 1,500 emails, many of them angry ones, in only three days.”
The decision the high school league arrived at mandated that each school would make the initial determination of eligibility in transgender situations. And as a result, there have been very few conflicts to resolve at the state level, Johnson noted.
Johnson is proud of the coaches he has hired since he became activities director. As a group, they are passionate and hard-working, he said.
“We have won championships in a lot of different sports,” he said. The most successful sports at the school have been boys and girls basketball with more than 30 state tournament appearances between the two programs.
Football and hockey have been the most challenging sports for most of Johnson’s tenure, mostly because the Royals lack the participation numbers of their Lake Conference counterparts.
The new Hopkins High activities director, Jared Ellerson, who held the same position at Richfield High took over Johnson’s duties earlier this month.
