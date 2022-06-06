Ever since she joined the Edina High girls track and field team as a ninth-grader in 2019, Maddie Dahlien has been winning races and breaking records.
When the 2022 State Class AAA Meet is over Saturday, June 11, at St. Michael-Albertville, the Hornet athlete might hold a record that may be tied, but will never be broken.
If she wins all four of her individual events at state, she weill be the first Edina athlete ever to accomplish that feat.
In Section 6AAA action May 31 and June 2 at Wayzata High Stadium, Dahlien finished first in the three dash events and won the long jump, an event she began competing in only two weeks ago.
With her four gold medals, Dahlien was the leading scorer in the section - and by a mile. She goes to state hoping that can happen again.
“We were running into a strong wind today,” Dahlien said just before the lights were turned out above Wayzata Stadium. “The iffy weather affected the times. But I was able to accomplish what I came here to do. It was another meet I can cross off.”
With a wind blowing from the west, Dahlien didn’t set any career records June 2, but on May 31 she broke her own school record in the long jump with a best of 18 feet, 8 inches.
Her times her three running victories were 12.54 in the 100, 24.97 in the 200 and 56.41 in the 400. How do those times compare to her career bests? Well, one example is the 100. At state last year, she won that race with a time of 11.99.
While she was satisfied to win her races, Dahlien was thrilled to see the Edina girls do well as a team.
The Hornets finished June 2 with a bang by earning a state berth in the 4x400 relay.
Looking at the team prospects for state, Minnetonka comes in as the favorite after winning State True Team, Lake Conference and Section 2AAA titles. Defending champion Rosemount and Stillwater are in the mix along with Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata.
“I am super excited for state,” Dahlien said. But at the same time, the Edina captain is sad that one of her best friends, Izzy Engle, will not be able to compete at state. Engle has missed more than half the season with a leg injury, and her absence has impacted Edina in open events and even more so in the 4x400 and 4x200 relays.
“We miss Izzy,” Dahlien said. “As a team, we have persevered through her` injury.”
