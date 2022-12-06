2022 was one of the best years ever for Lake Conference girls soccer, as Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata earned three of the eight spots in the State Class AAA Tournament.
Coach Katie Aafedt, whose Edina team lost a 1-0 decision to Rosemount in the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, said, “The Lake Conference was probably as deep as I have ever seen it this year.”
Wayzata was the Lake champion with a 10-0-1 record. The Trojans’ only blemish was a 2-2 tie against the second-place Minnetonka Skippers (8-1-2). Edina was third in the standings with a 7-3-1 mark.
Tony Peszneker, coach of the first-place Wayzata Trojans, continued his march toward 600 career wins with a season record of 17-1-1.
Edina junior midfielders Izzy Engle and Grace Pohlidal were named All-State this season. It was Engle’s second year as an All-State player and she earned it by scoring 31 goals.
“Izzy is one of the top players in the state, if not the best,” coach Aafedt said. “Grace had a great year, holding down our midfield. She is one of the state’s best in the air.”
Senior goalie and captain Bayliss Flynn joined her two Hornet teammates as an All-Lake selection.
“Bayliss is a good shot stopper, and is also very good with her feet,” Aafedt said. “Whenever she is out there, it is like having a 12th field player.”
The Hornets finished second in state despite losing Flynn with a concussion in that playoff run.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.