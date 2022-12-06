Maddie Schultz
Senior Maddie Schultz of Minnetonka is an All-Lake goalie.

2022 was one of the best years ever for Lake Conference girls soccer, as Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata earned three of the eight spots in the State Class AAA Tournament.

Coach Katie Aafedt, whose Edina team lost a 1-0 decision to Rosemount in the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, said, “The Lake Conference was probably as deep as I have ever seen it this year.”

