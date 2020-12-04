Four former Minnesota high school basketball players were possible NBA first-round draft choices this fall, but Zeke Nnaji from Hopkins was the only one of the group to gain that status.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward, a University of Arizona freshman last season, won PAC-12 Freshman of the Year honors in his only college season. The Denver Nuggets picked him in the first round - 22nd overall - in the draft.
Nnaji averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Arizona. His success kicked in during the first game of the season when he scored 20 points in a victory over Northern Arizona.
In the second round three other Minnesotans were taken. DeLaSalle High graduate Tyrell Terry, a 6-2 guard from Stanford, was taken 31st overall by the Dallas Mavericks. University of Minnesota center Daniel Oturu, a 6-10 freshman last season, who graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall, was chosen 33rd by the Timberwolves, but will not be playing in Minnesota. The Timberwolves traded him to the New York Knicks, who in turn traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Apple Valley native Tre Jones, a 6-2 guard, was drafted 41st by the San Antonio Spurs.
Hopkins High basketball coach Kenny Novak Jr. wasn’t surprised that Nnaji was the first Minnesota player taken in the draft.
“Zeke deserves it,” Novak said in an interview last week. “He’s a player with great focus, concentration and discipline. Zeke was so much fun to coach because he takes coaching well and enjoys feedback. With him, it is always about getting better.”
High School Success
As a senior in 2018-19, Nnaji won the state Class 4A championship with Hopkins on the NBA court at Target Center in Minneapolis. There will no doubt be many friends and well-wishers in attendance when he comes back to Target Center with the Nuggets.
Novak described Nnaji as “a very efficient player” and “a passing big man.”
Nnaji was a two-time All-Lake Conference player and won first-team All-State in his senior season. Hopkins didn’t have a close game in the 2019 State Tournament with wins over Cambridge-Isanti , East Ridge 71-47 and Lakeville North in the finals 55-40. Nnaji had 23 points in the first half of the Cambridge-Isanti game to 24 points from the entire C-I team. In three tournament games Nnaji had a total of 65 points.
The second leading scorer for Hopkins that year was 6-5 guard Kerwin Walton, who is playing for the University of North Carolina as a freshman this season.
“Zeke is going to keep on improving,” Novak said of Nnaji. “I talked with a lot of NBA general managers, and I believe Zeke was drafted as high as he was because of his work ethic.”
Outside of Hoops
Outside of basketball, Nnaji has other talents. He began playing piano at a young age and now composes music.
Nnaji’s father Apham came to the United States from Nigeria, where he nearly made the Olympic team as a decathlete.
Maya Nnaji, Zeke’s younger sister, is junior and two-year starter for the Hopkins High girls basketball team.
