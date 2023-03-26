Jackson McAndrew
This is the beginning of a big drive in overtime by Wayzata junior forward Jackson McAndrew, who led the Trojans with 25 points in a 75-71 overtime win over Park Center in the state AAAA basketball finals March 25.
Hayden Tibbits
Hayden Tibbits, Wayzata's Mr. Basketball finalist, gives thumbs up to Trojan nation following a 75-71 win over Park Center in the state title game.
Trojan Nation
Trojan Nation goes wild after the final buzzer in Wayzata's 75-71 overtime victory over Park Center Saturday night at Target Center.
Drew Nepstad
Drew Nepstad makes a big defensive play in the state basketball title game as he strips the ball away from 6-9 center Chaing Ring of Park Center.
Trophy Time
Captain Hayden Tibbits celebrates after receiving the state championship trophy for the Wayzata boys basketball team.

At what point did Wayzata High boys basketball coach Bryan Schnettler realize that Jackson McAndrew is a special player?

“When he was in fourth grade,” Schnettler said after McAndrew led the Wayzata Trojans to a 75-71 overtime victory over Park Center in the State Class AAAA Tournament title game March 25 at Target Center.

