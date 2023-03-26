This is the beginning of a big drive in overtime by Wayzata junior forward Jackson McAndrew, who led the Trojans with 25 points in a 75-71 overtime win over Park Center in the state AAAA basketball finals March 25.
At what point did Wayzata High boys basketball coach Bryan Schnettler realize that Jackson McAndrew is a special player?
“When he was in fourth grade,” Schnettler said after McAndrew led the Wayzata Trojans to a 75-71 overtime victory over Park Center in the State Class AAAA Tournament title game March 25 at Target Center.
Elaborating on the fourth-grade observation, Schnettler said, “Jackson was a really good shooter even then.”
And he had the one thing Schnettler couldn’t teach him - height.
At 6-9 now and a junior in high school, McAndrew’s coming-out party was attended by 12,000 Saturday night at Target Center. The crowd watched the blonde sharpshooter score 25 points - 9 on threes, 8 on twos and 8 from the free throw line. In addition, he led the Trojans in rebounds with nine and blocked shots with three.
What a night for a junior in the very last game of the Minnesota high school basketball season. McAndrew knew he had to step up because 6-3 senior guard Spencer Hall couldn’t play Saturday night, due to a knee injury he sustained in the Trojans’ semifinal victory over Lakeville North two nights earlier.
“Our 48-hour preparation for the championship game was to keep the ball out of the hands of McAndrew and Hayden Tibbits,” Park Center head coach James Ware said after the championship game.
McAndrew was able to get 16 shots from the field and made seven. Tibbits, who scored 18 points, fired 15 times from the field. The other Trojan players took 28 shots. Jake Schmitt, with 13 points, was the only other Trojan in double figures. Other points came from Nic Beeninga with five, Drew Nepstad and Ben Shaffer with four each, and Jake Berkland, Isaiah Habte and Wyatt McBeth with two apiece.
In overtime, McAndrew took charge. He won the center jump and then scored a conventional three-point play on a drive to the cup. Two possession later, he dribbled full court, threw a double crossover on his defender and finished a bank shot from seven feet after a Euro step. Then, with the game tied 71-71, McAndrew made a three-point shot. Tibbits made one of two free throws for an insurmountable four-point lead with only a half minute remaining. The Trojans gained another possession on a tie up, and there was not enough time for Park Center to atone.
Asked about his cool three-point shooting and free throws that gave Wayzata the upper hand late in the game, McAndrew said, “I missed a free throw earlier in the game, but I got them back with the other ones.”
It’s too early to think about next season, with the championship celebration still going on this week, but Wayzata should be able to regroup nicely for 2023-24 with four of its nine players returning, including, of course, McAndrew. The other “top-nine” players set to return are Shaffer at guard and forwards Nepstad and McBeth.
Tibbits and Hall will be graduating in the spring along with Beeninga, Jake Berkland and Habte.
Forever, all of the players on the 2022-23 Wayzata team will remember March 25 as the night the No. 3 Trojans took down top-seeded Park Center.
