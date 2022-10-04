Edina head football coach Jason Potts didn’t know anything about Mason Sill when the senior joined the Hornets this fall.
“Mason was a soccer player in the past, that’s all we heard about him,” Potts said after he watched Sill’s 30-yard field goal split the uprights on the final play of the game in a 34-31 Hornet victory at Farmington Sept. 30.
It was a great way to end a month that had previously been frustrating for the Hornets, who finished September 1-4 overall.
The Hornets have a chance to make it two in a row when they host Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Kuhlman Field.
Getting back to Sill, coach Potts has been impressed by the senior’s work ethic in addition to his kicking skills. “Each week, Mason keeps kicking them through the uprights,” Potts said. “We feel confident we’ll walk away with points every time he kicks, and his range is improving all the time. I think he gained a lot of confidence from the winning field goal.”
Of course, field goals and extra points are not the sole product of a kick.
“You need a good snap and a good hold,” Potts said. “Charles Thorsen gives us fast, accurate snaps and Eldon De Avila is very focused on holding.”
While the kicking game was important in this win, so was Edina’s passing. Senior quarterback and captain Finn McElroy had 260 passing yards, a big chunk of them on a 74-yard connection with wide receiver Sonny Villegas in the fourth quarter.
Villegas had a 31-yard touchdown dash on a jet sweep earlier in the game.
McElroy passed 26 yards to captain Brady Anderson for another touchdown and junior halfback John Warpinski added a score on a 20-yard run. Warming up for the moment of truth, Sill kicked a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter.
How did Potts feel about Edina’s first win?
“This is the first time in my high school coaching career that I have had a team win on the last play of the game,” he said. “We had good offensive balance with 32 runs and 30 passes. The atmosphere for the game was tremendous. It was Farmington’s homecoming, and a big crowd turned out.”
Potts was pleased to see Edina student fans at the game to help even up the rooting odds.
“There is more buzz about football in the hallways than there was my first two years here,” Potts said. “Students I don’t know come up to me and say things like, ‘Good luck tonight, I’ll be there.’”
Looking to the Lakeville North game, Potts said, “They have great coaching and tradition as a hard-nosed, physical football team. Their record this season doesn’t show what a good football team they have.”
