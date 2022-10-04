Peyton Himley

Peyton Himley is a defensive star for Edina football.

Edina head football coach Jason Potts didn’t know anything about Mason Sill when the senior joined the Hornets this fall.

“Mason was a soccer player in the past, that’s all we heard about him,” Potts said after he watched Sill’s 30-yard field goal split the uprights on the final play of the game in a 34-31 Hornet victory at Farmington Sept. 30.

Tags

Load comments