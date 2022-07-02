With the Fourth of July break this week, three teams are tied for first place in the Edina Monday Doubleheader Softball League.
Southdale YMCA, Caddyswag Radio and Tradition Wealth Management all stand 10-2, while The Hilltop Restaurant is in the pennant race at 9-3. The only other team above .500 is Kekambas at 7-5. It’s almost a sure bet that one of those five teams will be the 2022 playoff champion.
Tradition Wealth Management, a newcomer to the league this season, is one of the younger teams. Some of the players are former American Legion baseball rivals from Eden Prairie and Wayzata, including Thomas Skoro, who pitched for the University of Minnesota the last two years.
In its doubleheader against The Hilltop last week, Tradition Wealth Management was bullish in 18-17 and 14-12 victories. Both games were hard-fought, well-played.
Skoro and Ryan Swanson hit home runs in the first game. Swanson homered again in the second game and so did Parker Hlavacek and Charlie Sheehan.
Hlavacek’s base hit won the first game by one run after Swanson and Skoro hit their home runs in the seventh.
“It was good we saved our home runs for the last inning,” said Hlavacek, referring to the league limit of three home runs per team per game.
Tradition Wealth Management comes at opponents with a combination of power and speed. Swanson’s defense at first base was a difference-maker in the sweep over The Hilltop. He pulled a couple throws out of the dirt at just the right times.
Caddyswag Radio had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Monday league. After winning the first game against West Metro United 20-15, Caddyswag lost a low-scoring nightcap 7-6.
“We like the fact that every year teams are gunning for us,” player-coach Ben Fossey of Caddyswag said. “The playoffs are going to be wildly competitive this year. There are some very competitive teams. We still have Hilltop and Southdale Y to face in the regular season.”
Hlavacek’s impression of the league is: “It’s top-heavy and bottom-heavy with not much in the middle. The four or five teams at the top are really good.”
Southdale YMCA, the defending playoff champion, has a veteran cast led by Edina Softball Hall-of-Famer Joel “Hobbs” Frank and first baseman Jamar “Jammer” Hardy. They have been teammates in men’s and co-rec leagues for more than 20 years. Ryan Couillard, the lead-off batter and shortstop for Southdale YMCA, is a clutch player who sets the tone offensively and defensively.
When everyone is available, The Hilltop is formidable. Jared Gangelhoff, known as “Mr. Softball” or just “Softball” is a home run threat every time up. Three brothers from the Krey family supply additional power, and player-coach Jack Tornquist is one of the standout pitchers in the Monday ranks.
Monday Night
Softball Standings
Southdale YMCA 10-2, Caddyswag Radio 10-2, Tradition Wealth Management 10-2, The Hilltop Restaurant 9-3, Kekambas 7-5, West Metro United 5-7, Pitches 5-7, Valid Excuse 2-10, Zim Reapers 2-10, Cry Baby Craig’s 0-12.
