The Minnesota Class 6A high school football playoffs get underway with games at 16 sites at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Games in the top half of the bracket, with seeds in parenthesis, are: Coon Rapids (8) at Eden Prairie (1), Lakeville North (5) at Whit Bear Lake (4), Brainerd (6) at Minnetonka (3), Forest Lake (7) at Farmington (2), Roseville (8) at Maple Grove (1), Prior Lake (5) at East Ridge (4), Edina (6) at Rosemount (3) and Champlin Park (7) at Woodbury (2). Games in the bottom half of the bracket are: Eagan (8) at Stillwater (1), Osseo (5) at Wayzata (4), Eastview (6) at Centennial (3), Burnsville (7) at St. Michael-Albertville (2), Hopkins (8) at Lakeville South (1), Mounds View (5) at Anoka (4), Totino-Grace (6) at Blaine (3) an Park of Cottage Grove (7) at Shakopee (2).
Providence No. 1
Providence Academy has the No. 1 seed in the Section 4AAA football playoffs and draws a bye in the first round Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Lions’ first game will be the section semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, against Rockford or Litchfield.
Providence Academy and the No. 2 seed in Section 4AAA, Dassel-Cokato, finished the regular season 8-0.
Individual Tennis
State Class AA Individual Tennis Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. with singles matches Thursday, Oct. 28, at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
The first doubles matches will be played at 10 a.m. that day. Action continues with quarterfinal matches in the afternoon. The semifinals and finals will be played on Friday, Oct. 29.
Minnetonka has two singles players and two doubles teams in the state draw.
Skipper singles players Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips finished 1-2 in Section 2AA singles. The Skipper teams of Annika and Karina Elvestrom and Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite were 1-2 in section doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.