Marco Christiansen, who began wrestling varsity for Minnetonka as an eighth-grader two years ago, already has 75 career wins.
By the time he is finished in 2024, he could be the Skippers’ all-time winningest wrestler.
After the Skippers defeated Edina 41-34 in a Lake Conference dual meet Jan. 20 at Minnetonka’s East Gym, Christiansen talked about his 75 wins and his expectations for the rest of the season.
“It is always great to hit a milestone, especially when it’s in our home gym,” he said, as he held a banner commemorating his 75th win.
Christiansen has been in the Tonka wrestling room since seventh grade and moved into the varsity lineup as an eighth-grader. “It wasn’t easy that first year because I was wrestling against guys three or four years older than me most of the time. I was fortunate to learn from the older guys on our team - Andrew Sanders, Quinn Sell and especially Gabe Schumacher. They taught me what it means to be a varsity wrestler.”
Christiansen enjoys playing football as much as he enjoys wrestling. The Minnetonka sophomores were district champions last fall, and Christiansen was one of a handful of sophomores who saw varsity action for the Skippers, who finished 8-2.
“For football next season, I expect to win every game,” said Christiansen, who plays linebacker.
Christiansen talked about being a combo athlete in football and wrestling: “If you want to be a better wrestler, play football. And if you want to be a better football player, wrestle.”
In the latest rankings, compiled by The Guillotine wrestling website, Christiansen is fourth among Minnesota’s Class AAA 170-pounders. In some matches, when the Skippers look for more points, the capable sophomore moves up to 182 pounds.
Coach Josh Frie has been able to fill all 14 varsity weight divisions this season, and that is one reason for the Skippers’ success. That lineup sometimes includes Minnetonka’s first two female varsity wrestlers - junior Bella Heaney at 106 pounds and sophomore Emma Seper at 120 pounds.
Christiansen isn’t the only ranked wrestler for the Tonka squad. Senior Tony Chernikh is ranked 10th in the 160-pound weight class. Seniors Peter Barret and Diego Pitt both have top-10 potential.
“Peter Barret is our leader in the room,” Christiansen said. “He has a great work rate. He can come out here an tilt anyone.”
The score was close early in the Minnetonka-Edina match, but the Skippers began to take control when Pitt won a 13-4 decision in the 152-pound match.
Anthony Nichols got the Hornets rolling with a 12-4 decision over Heaney at 106 pounds. Charlie Palm of Minnetonka responded with a 7-3 decision over Troy Doroff at 113. Then the teams exchanged falls with Minnetonka’s Michael Giovinco winning at 120 and Edina’s Landon Nebel winning at 126. Kai Soliman of Edina scored a pin at 132, and then Minnetonka’s Peter Barret fired back with a pin at 138. Liam Holmberg of Edina got a fall at 145. Minnetonka recorded wins in the next five matches with Pitt at 152, Chernikh at 160, John Mueller at 170, Christiansen at 182 and Alejandro Torbenson at 195.
Edina closed it out with pins by 220-pounder Charlie Thorsen and heavyweight Gavin Falk.
In Lake Conference wrestling Thursday, Jan. 27, Edina travels to St. Michael-Albertville and Minnetonka is at Buffalo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.