The Toasted Cheesers, a team comprised of former Edina High athletes, won three games in the Edina Thursday Night Men’s Rec Softball League playoffs to complete a 14-0 season.
Yamaha Golf & Sport was the team that gave the Cheesers the most competition. During the regular season, the Cheesers held of Yamaha 12-10. It was a similar game for the playoff title, with the Cheesers winning 12-8.
The low scores in the meetings between to top two teams were low, thanks to good defense and the veteran pitching of the Cheesers’ Austin Bergren and Yamaha’s Alex Karos. The latter was inducted into the Edina Softball Hall of Fame in 2020.
In the regular season, the Cheesers outscored their opponents 195 runs to 80. The playoffs were similar, as the Cheesers defeated Lasershow 20-10, the Brew Tang Clams 11-2 and finally Yamaha in the 12-8 ballgame.
Yamaha advanced to the playoff championship game with wins over Beer N’ Steroids 16-6 and Town Hall Brew Crew 13-3.
The Hounds won the playoff in Bracket 2 for Thursday night. Their wins were 15-5 over Internal Revenue and 23-13 over the Foul Tips in the championship game.
Thursday Standings
Toasted Cheesers 11-0, Yamaha Golf & Sport 9-2, Town Hall Brew Crew 8-3, Average at Best 8-4, Brew Tang Clams 8-4, Viking Forest 8-4, Beer N’ Steroids 6-6, Lasershow 5-6, Motor Boaters 5-7, Beaver Island 4-7, Swingin’ Meat 4-7, The Hounds 4-7, Internal Revenue 4-8, Foul Tips 3-8, Average Bros 2-9, Big Swingers 2-9.
Ice Cold Pitchers
In the Edina Thursday Night Co-Rec League, Ice Cold Pitchers finished fourth during the regular season before rising to win the playoffs.
Kekambas dominated the regular season with an 11-1 record, while Fish Bowl Solutions and Kingdom Come tied for second at 7-3. The came Ice Cold Pitchers at 7-3-1.
Kekambas slipped past Team Premier 6-5 in the first round before Ice Cold Pitchers chilled them 20-11 in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Kingdom Come edged Fishbowl Solutions 10-7.
Ice Cold Pitchers won the championship over Kingdom Come 21-3.
Standings
Kekambas 11-1, Fishbowl Solutions 7-3, Kingdom Come 7-3, Ice Cold Pitchers 7-3-1, Golden Sombreros 6-5, Beer Batters 5-6, Dream Team Supreme 3-6-1, Team Premier 1-10, BC Brew Crew 0-10.
