This is the time of year when high school girls hockey players throughout Minnesota dream of earning a berth in the State Tournament.
Qualifying for state has been a formality for the Edina Hornet girls team for more than a decade now, but at the same time, the second-ranked Hornets can’t afford to relax in any Section 6AA game this season. Teams like The Blake School, Wayzata, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Cretin-Derham Hall are all dangerous, and each of those teams has a good goalie.
Edina’s ace in the hole going into tournament play this week might be the presence of junior captain Vivian Jungels, who became the top-scoring defenseman in Hornet girls hockey history last week.
Jungels is in the midst of a dream season as the Hornets enter the section playoffs as the second-ranked Class AA team in the state with a 17-0-0 record.
“I started to understand the tradition of Edina hockey by going to so many State Tournaments [as a fan],” Jungels said. “When you see your siblings win state, you catch on pretty quick. When you walk into the Hornets’ Nest [locker room complex], you immediately realize you are part of something special, with high expectations. You look around and see the names of Sami Reber, Taylor Williamson, Grace and C.C. Bowlby, Emily Oden, Annie Kuehl, and on and on. No one needs to tell you about the Tradition of what is expected. You can just feel it.”
Jungels won the state championship in her ninth-grade year, when her sister Tella was one of the star forwards. Last year, the Hornets finished second, losing to Andover 5-3 in the state-championship game at Xcel Energy Center.
“Winning the State Tournament takes a lot of things to happen at the right time,” Jungels said. “We will have to play hard, fast and smart as a team. Everyone will need to know their role on the team and play them to the best of our ability. We have to come together and play for each other. We have a lot of seniors who can help motivate and push the others to do their best. Our section is very hard to come out of. High school hockey is a one-game series, so you have to do your best as a team for each game because there is no second chance. There is always some adversity, so we have to stay calm and focused on what we need to do. We are going one game at a time and focusing on what we can control.”
Some of Edina’s long-standing rivals are set to battle the Hornets in Section 6AA and other rivals, including No. 1- ranked Andover (17-0-0) and Hill-Murray are likely to join the battle in the State Tournament.
“I think every team brings its best against Edina,” Jungels said when asked about rivals. “We for sure have a rivalry with Andover. We have battled and played against each other so many times growing up, and it is always a big game. Although Andover is our biggest rival, we also respect how they play.”
Jungels appreciates her own teammates, and how they play. She is often on the ice with the Hornets’ two outstanding senior forwards, Hannah Chorske and Emma Conner, and Jungels’ defensive partner, Lily Hendrikson is by her side always. “If the other team doesn’t score, you will never lose,” Jungels said. “Playing with Lily, we know each other’s game so well and complement each other. I feel I have been very fortunate to have Sami Reber, Megan Armstrong, Casey Purpur and Scott Ryerse as my high school coaches. They believe in me and install confidence in me to play my game.”
Asked about highlights from this season, Jungels said, “Well, I hope the highlight is still yet to come. But I would say our first game of the season was pretty special. We weren’t sure if we were even going to have a season or what it might look like. We were skating in pods, driving in carpools without buses, and we weren’t able to be in the locker room together, so we had a different feel of a team. I think we were all just so excited to put the Edina jersey on again after the season was delayed and we got to play together and just be together.”
Edina was able to play 17 of its 18 regular-season games. The exception was the season finale against Holy Family Catholic, which was cancelled on Saturday, March 13.
So the final game of the regular season was a 4-3 overtime win over The Blake School March 12 at Blake Arena in Hopkins. Emma Conner’s goal ended the contest.
Jungels is now fully focused on the playoffs. Her brother Jett and sister Tella won state championships while playing for the Hornets. An older brother, Chase, also played Edina hockey.
Jett is a scholarship hockey player at Northern Michigan and Tella is a scholarship player at Minnesota. Vivian will join her with the Gophers for the 2022-23 season.
Vivian possibly could have graduated early and joined the Gophers next season, but she has made the decision to come back and play her senior year with the Hornets.
