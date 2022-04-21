The coach with the best winning percentage in the history of Lake Conference girls basketball has traded Royal blue for Skipper blue.
Brian Cosgriff, 62, has been named head coach of the Minnetonka girls program. In 21 years at Hopkins, he won 569 games and lost only 67 while winning seven state big-school titles.
Last season, after leaving the Hopkins program, Cosgriff was an assistant coach for Providence Academy, a team that won the state Class 2A championship.
“Coach Cosgriff is an incredibly experienced, motivating and successful mentor and coach to his student-athletes,” Minnetonka activities director Ted Schultz said. “He is skilled at helping players work together and empowers them to excel - both as individuals and as contributors to a strong team. Coach Cosgriff is committed to nurturing positive relationships throughout the entire Minnetonka girls basketball community, and we are looking forward to having him lead our program.”
Cosgriff played basketball at Golden Valley High School and Macalester College before entering the teaching/coaching profession. He has a master’s degree in education from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and holds certification from in developmental adaptive physical education from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“I am thrilled and honored to be back in the Lake Conference and coaching at Minnetonka High School,” Cosgriff said. “Minnetonka is one of the top programs in the state. I look forward to building positive relationships with students and staff. It will be my goal to not only guide our student-athletes through their basketball careers, but to also enhance their knowledge of life beyond athletics.”
Former Minnetonka head coach Leah Dasovich resigned halfway through the 2021-22 season. Stacie Olson completed the season as interim coach as the Skippers finished 21-5 overall and reached the semifinals of the Section 2AAAA Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.