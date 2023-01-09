Defending state Class AA boys aquatics champion Edina opened 2023 with a 102-83 loss to the co-op Breck/Blake team Jan. 6 at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.
The Hornets got off to a quick start with Jiarui Xue, Robert D’Souza Larson, Nico Leibert and Bob Zhang winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:38.17. Breck/Blake took second with Josiah March, Charlie Egeland, Nam Truong and Cayden Liao.
Egeland gave BB a win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.55. Patrick Curran of Edina placed second. Xue of Edina won the 200 individual medley in 1:54.47. D’Souza Larson finished second and March of BB was third.
Henry Webb of BB took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.12. Edina’s Leibert and Zhang were second and third.
Colin Craig an Maxwell Friedell of BB were first and second in diving and Edina seventh-graders Kingston Kavati and Edward Frey took third and fourth places.
Egeland and Andrew Colgan of BB placed first and second in the 100 butterfly with Leibert of Edina in third place.
In a close 100 freestyle, BB’s Jack Schurtz-Ford edged Edina’s D’Souza Laron 47.70 to 47.91.
March won the 500 freestyle for BB in 4:57.25. Edina took second and third with Lucky Biscan and Paul Villafana.
BB won the 200 free relay with Schurtz-Ford, Colgan, Liao and Webb in 1:28.22. Edina was second with Leibert, Patrick Curran, Jack Goepfrich and Zhang.
Edina’s Yue won the 100 backstroke in 53.20. Webb and Schurtz-Ford from BB were second and third.
BB took the top two place in the 100 breaststroke with Liao swimming 1:02.41 and Colgan taking second in 1:02.84. Zhang of Edina was third.
Edina rallied at the end of the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:13.62 with Xue, D’Souza Larson, Goepfrich and Curran. Breck/Blake was second with Egeland, March, Schurtz-Ford and Webb and also third with Truong, Ivars Emerson, Toby Wieland and Eli Peter.
