Defending state Class AA boys aquatics champion Edina opened 2023 with a 102-83 loss to the co-op Breck/Blake team Jan. 6 at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.

The Hornets got off to a quick start with Jiarui Xue, Robert D’Souza Larson, Nico Leibert and Bob Zhang winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:38.17. Breck/Blake took second with Josiah March, Charlie Egeland, Nam Truong and Cayden Liao.

