Lamar Grayson
The Richfield junior had two big section games to end the season on a big note including 29 points in a 75-63 win over Kennedy, March 7, and a 67-53 win over Holy Angels, March 12, to win the Section 3-3A title.
Frankie Vascellaro
The Holy Angels junior guard had 40 points with seven rebounds and two assists in a 78-61 win over Hermantown in the Class 3A state consolation semifinal. She had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 70-62 loss to Simley in the state quarterfinals.
Isabelle Henry
The Holy Angels senior guard had 11 rebounds, six points, four assists, two steals and one block in a 78-61 win over Hermantown.
Rachel Kawiecki
The Holy Angels junior had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 70-62 loss to Simley in the state quarterfinal.
Emmett Johnson
The Holy Angels sophomore guard guided the Stars with 18 points during the March 12 Section 3-3A loss to Richfield. He had 10 points in a 73-57 semifinal win over South St. Paul. Johnson averaged 14.3 points per game across 29 games this season. He also averaged 3.6 assists and two steals per game.
Matt Banovetz
The Holy Angels senior forward had 12 points against Richfield, more than seven points off his 19.4 season average. He had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the section semifinal win over South St. Paul. Banovetz and averaged 2.1 assists, two steals and 1.6 blocks in 28 games.
Jaden Wollmuth
Richfield’s 6-foot-4 sophomore post had 10 points in the Section 3-3A final against Holy Angels after disrupting Kennedy’s inside game during the 75-63 semifinal win March 7.
Adam Vodovnik
The Wingate University sophomore and Kennedy grad scored five goals in an 18-7 win over Lincoln Memorial March 7. He has 14 goals and seven ground balls in six games, starting five times for the Bulldogs.
