Roman Johnson
Minnetonka's Roman Johnson runs for a 17-yard gain against Totino-Grace Oct. 6.

On the coldest night of the 2022 high school football season so far, Minnetonka kicked off against Totino-Grace with a game-time temperature of 43 degrees Oct. 6 at Einer Anderson Stadium.

From kickoff to the final gun, Minnetonka played one of its most complete games of the season to chill the Eagles 24-0. With the win, Minnetonka’s season record rose to 4-2.

