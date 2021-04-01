With five goals in the third period Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center, the Eden Prairie boys hockey team made a close game look like a blowout as the Eagles advanced to the State Class AA Tournament semifinals with a 6-2 victory over St. Thomas Academy.
The Eagles will play Maple Grove in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Xcel Energy Center. In the 6 p.m. game that evening, Wayzata will face off against Lakeville South.
In the Eden Prairie-St. Thomas game, goalies Zach Hayes of the Eagles and Carsten Lardy of the Cadets matched saves for two periods, which ended with the score 1-1. Drew Holt scored Eden Prairie’s goal with Luke Mittelstadt and Jackson Blake assisting on the power play. Jared Wright countered in the second period with Jared Wright’s unassisted goal.
Eden Prairie head coach hopefully taped his speech during the second intermission.
The Eagles came out in the third period with new resolve, and shots they were missing earlier suddenly wound up in the back of the net. Goals by Carter Batchelder and Riku Brown, 1:13 apart, gave Eden Prairie a nice 3-1 cushion. Holt and Kam Langefels assisted on Batchelder’s goal and Jake Luloff and Mittelstadt assisted on Brown’s goal. Then it was Jackson Blake’s turn. The All-State candidate flashed between two defensemen and beat the St. Thomas goalie just inside the right post.
The Cadets responded with a goal from Tanner Brouwer to make it 4-2 midway through the final period. But Eden Prairie had the answer with a goal from Langefels that was assisted by Blake and Batchelder.
St. Thomas pulled the goalie with 3:35 remaining in a desperate attempt to pull closer, but instead, Batchelder took a pass from Holt at the Cadets’ blue line and hit the empty net dead-center.
Lardy returned to the St. Thomas goal at that point, and the game finished with no further scoring.
Hayes finished with 16 saves on a 18 shots in the EP net, while Lardy turned aside 25 Eagle shots in 30 attempts. The 31st shot by the Eagles was Batchelder’s open net goal.
Eden Prairie advances to the semifinals with a 19-1-2 record. The Eagles’ only loss was 3-1 to Lake Conference rival Edina early in the season. St. Thomas Academy finished the season 13-5-3.
