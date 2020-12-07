Edina High football captain Bastian Swinney found not only the school he wanted for college, but also the football program.
So on Nov. 11, he signed a national letter of intent to attend the University of California at Berkeley on a full athletic scholarship.
Swinney is so eager to move on to the next level that he plans to graduate early from Edina - in January instead of June.
“The recruiting process was enjoyable,” Swinney said in an interview last week. In addition to Cal, schools courting the 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman included Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. There were other schools that offered scholarships, as well.
“The Cal coaches want me 100 percent to play offensive tackle,” Swinney said.
During the 2020 high school season, Swinney played both ways and took a liking to defense.
“Bastian is in great shape with his cardiovascular fitness,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “He was able to play both ways, and when he was out there on defense he made our line a lot stronger. Playing in the line, you can’t take any plays off, and he certainly didn’t.”
Swinney and his teammates ended the 2020 season on a high note even though their overall record was 2-5 in Potts’ first season. In their only playoff game, the Hornets ran roughshod over Osseo 28-0 at Kuhlman Field.
“It was a bitter-sweet ending,” Swinney said. “We played great and won our last game, but for the seniors it was our last time ever at Kuhlman. A lot of great players have stepped onto that field over the years.”
Swinney said his favorite game of the season was a 14-13 victory over Edina’s arch rival, Minnetonka, in another game at Kuhlman Field.
“We chopped wood that night,” said Swinney, referring to one of coach Potts’ favorite terms.
“Chopping wood means you split one log and go on to the next,” Swinney said.
At the beginning of the school year, the Minnesota State High School League planned to offer football as a spring sport, but that changed in late September - to Swinney’s delight.
“If football would have been move to the spring, I would have already graduated and couldn’t play,” Swinney said. “When I heard about the High School League’s decision, I was ecstatic.”
Swinney helped the Hornets develop a group of talented junior offensive linemen, including Brennan Curry, Gavin Falk, Nick Hanten, Henry Jarka, Sam Rudi and P.J. Weingarne. None of them is as big as Swinney, but collectively the juniors have good size.
In addition to missing Kuhlman Field, Swinney will miss the opportunity to represent Edina. After he played football last year, he flipped to basketball and made the All-Lake Conference team as the Hornets’ starting center.
“I would like to thank the Edina community for all it has done for me,” Swinney said. “I want to represent Edina the best way I can.”
Swinney’s ultimate goal is to play pro football. If he makes it, he will be following in the footsteps of former Edina tackle Adam Goldberg, who played nine seasons in the NFL - three with the Minnesota Vikings and six with the St. Louis Rams. Like Swinney, Goldberg played both ways in Edina High’s offensive and defensive lines. Once he reached the pros after a collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, Goldberg stood 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed in at 305 pounds.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.